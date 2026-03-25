DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai hailed Kamal Haasan's decision to support the DMK alliance without contesting the assembly elections as a 'historic and selfless sacrifice,' stating his campaign will be a big advantage for the party.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai on Wednesday hailed actor-politician Kamal Haasan's decision to support the DMK-led alliance without contesting the upcoming assembly elections, stating this as a historic and selfless sacrifice.

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Speaking to ANI, Annadurai said, "Our leader, MK Stalin, has welcomed this move. He has termed this a historic and selfless sacrifice by Kamal Haasan, who has taken the interest and welfare of the state of Tamil Nadu into account as he has come to this decision. All the DMK party workers, cadres, and leaders wholeheartedly thank Kamal Haasan for his noble gesture, which has elevated his status."

He also stated that Kamal Hassan ia an important leader and his campaign will lead to a big advantage for the DMK party. "He has put the people of Tamil Nadu and the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu upfront, rather than his party. Kamal Haasan is a very important leader; he is an intellectual voice, and his contribution to Tamil Nadu's polity is very important. He will make a huge impact in the 2026 elections. His campaign is going to be a big advantage to the DMK party. Of course, the AIADMK is not able to stomach that. Nobody is going there, and nobody is willing to ally with the AIADMK party; none of the stars is there. It's quite understandable that they will speak like this," said Annadurai.

AIADMK Calls Decision 'Incompetence'

On the other hand, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan said that the decision was taken by Hasan due to incompetence, stating that in public life, you have to have the qualities to do good for the people. He said, "The decision by Kamal Haasan not to contest in the assembly election is not a sacrifice; it is his incompetence. This is the problem with actors who are on the silver screen. They believe that in public life, whatever you talk about in front of the camera is what you need to deliver in public life. In public life, you have to have the political acumen, leadership attributes, and qualities to do good for the people. But unfortunately, people who are from the silver screen aspiring for public life don't have the leadership acumen and leadership qualities. We have seen several people who are heroes on the silver screen starting a political party and winding up sooner. And we hope that Vijay will also fall in the same line in a couple of months after the assembly elections," said Sathyan.

Tamil Nadu Polls on April 23

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The current tenure of the 234-member state assembly ends on May 10. (ANI)