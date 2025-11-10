TN Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin slammed AIADMK as a 'fake structure' with no principles, stating leader EPS is driven by fear. He contrasted it with DMK's foundation of sacrifice and also opposed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday stated that the DMK was founded on sacrifice and struggle, unlike the AIADMK, and added that Opposition leader Edappadi Palaniswami is driven by fear rather than vision. Stalin said that some politicians enter politics without any real foundation or principles, comparing them to fake structures that can collapse with a gentle touch.

'DMK Built on Sacrifice and Struggle'

Addressing the 'DMK 75 Knowledge Festival' in Chennai on Sunday, Udhayanidhi Stalin said, "... In today's politics, some individuals are attempting to enter the fray without a solid foundation. Every year, they set up temporary exhibitions featuring replicas of iconic structures like the Eiffel Tower or the Taj Mahal, and crowds flock to take photos, thinking they've captured something authentic. They don't realise it's just cardboard - no foundation, no principles. A light tap or breeze could knock it down."

"To them, I say: DMK was built on sacrifice and struggle. We survived the Emergency. Our leader, Stalin, lived through it. When the central government attempted to ban state parties, the ADMK changed its name to 'All-India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam' to evade the ban. That's the difference between AIADMK and DMK... DMK moves forward with the same determination Kalaignar showed back then. But Edappadi Palaniswami, the Opposition Leader, is driven by fear, not vision," he said.

Opposition to Special Intensive Revision

Earlier, on November 2, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin expressed his party's opposition to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), following the announcement of the second phase of SIR covering 12 states and union territories, alleging that it was being used to capture power in the state.

He further stated that his father, Chief Minister MK Stalin, has convened an all-party meeting to discuss the issue, inviting leaders from all parties. While speaking to ANI, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin said, "We have continuously opposed this SIR... We have seen what they have done in the Bihar elections... The Supreme Court has also made some decisions... Given the upcoming elections in the next 3-4 months, we believe it is being done intentionally to capture power in Tamil Nadu. Today, our Chief Minister has convened an all-party meeting and extended invitations to all party leaders. Let them come and share their views, and our leader will make a very good decision." (ANI)