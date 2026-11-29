DMK leaders Kanimozhi and MK Stalin have announced their support for the Centre's Delimitation Bill, citing that their key demands regarding census basis and representation safeguards for southern states have been met.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 29 (ANI): DMK MP Kanimozhi on Sunday said her party was not opposed to delimitation and had agreed to support the proposed Bill after its three demands, including using the 1971 basis and freezing the exercise for 25 years, were met. Kanimozhi said the DMK had sought a guarantee that no state's percentage of representation would be affected and that all states would receive an equal increase in representation. "We were not against delimitation. We had very clearly stated that these are our demands: 1971 basis, freeze for 25 years, and nobody's percentage should be affected; there should be an equal increase for all states. All three have been met, so we have agreed to support this bill," she said.

Meanwhile, describing the proposed delimitation exercise as a “life-or-death struggle” for political parties in southern states, DMK President MK Stalin on Sunday said there was no alternative but to support the Centre's proposed Delimitation Bill, asserting that defeating it would leave Tamil Nadu without even the minimum safeguards and could weaken its political representation. In a post on X, Stalin said leaders from various INDIA bloc parties, including Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary M.A. Baby, along with three Chief Ministers, had met him and conveyed their demands regarding the proposed legislation.

Stalin said he informed the leaders that the demands raised by the DMK from the beginning had been incorporated into the revised Delimitation Bill. He added that the leaders accepted this but also raised some other concerns. Explaining why the DMK continued to support the Bill, Stalin said, "If this bill is defeated, we will lose even the minimum security for Tamil Nadu. We do not have the parliamentary strength to prevent the southern states from being cheated in the Delimitation Commission to be constituted in January 2027. Even if #Delimitation is done on the basis of any post-1971 census, Tamil Nadu's representation and political strength will decrease. This is a life-or-death struggle for the southern parties. There is no other option but to support this bill. The parties that met me also have no alternative plan."

The proposed legislative package includes the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and an amendment to laws governing Union Territories. The proposals seek to increase the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 members, comprising up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories. (ANI)