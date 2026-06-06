Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar visited the Gangadhareshwara Temple in Tumakuru, affirming the govt's work on farmer welfare. He also unveiled a broad administrative roadmap, directing officials to adopt a 'positive approach' and ensure accountability.

CM Reflects on Tumakuru Visit and Local Development

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday visited the Gangadhareshwara Temple in Tumakuru district and reflected on its cultural and historic significance. Speaking with the media, the CM said that he has been visiting the temple for over two decades. He affirmed that the government is working on developing the region and benefiting the farmers of the area.

"Today is the first time I have visited this place after taking office. I have been to the Gangadhareshwar temple. I have been to Mallaghatta Lake 3-4 times. It is a historical and sacred place. I have been observing this place for 25 years. I feel very happy and peaceful when I come to this place. We have taken up various works worth Rs 35 crore in this area. We have spent about Rs 35 crore on various projects to benefit the farmers of this area, such as a canal system, etc. I have spoken to the local organisation and the Kadsiddheshwar Math here," he said.

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Shivakumar Unveils Broad Administrative Roadmap

Earlier on Thursday, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar unveiled a broad administrative roadmap, directing officials to adopt a "positive approach" and ensure time-bound delivery of governance priorities, while reiterating transparency, accountability and grassroots engagement across departments.

During a review meeting in Bengaluru with senior bureaucrats, the Chief Minister said, "Our government doesn't believe in partisanship based on any religion, caste, influence and so on. We will be transparent, whichever officer solves people's problems. They have been told to have a "positive" approach", Shivakumar.

"He instructed all departments to prepare a detailed action plan within 15 days and ensure strict accountability in implementation. Secretaries were also asked to regularly visit districts and taluks, hold field meetings, and directly monitor progress on government schemes and public issues".

Voter Rights and Grievance Redressal

The Chief Minister stressed that no eligible citizen should lose voting rights and raised concerns over potential disenfranchisement linked to enumeration procedures. He directed officials to ensure proper awareness, documentation and compliance with voter enumeration requirements.

Announcing stronger grievance redressal systems, he said a separate mechanism will be created within the administration to address protests and public complaints, and to assess their legal validity in an organised manner.

Focus on Financial Management and Education

On financial management, he flagged that CSR funds worth around ₹8,000-₹8,500 crore must be properly tracked and utilised. He emphasised that priority should be given to education infrastructure, including the construction of new schools, and reducing migration to Bengaluru for education.

"In panchayats and all, they need to recognise places. I will release the guidelines of the CSR policy, which was approved by the Cabinet. They need to provide details to the government. Our priority is primary education. For school education and buildings, and so on, they should prioritise building new schools", he said. (ANI)