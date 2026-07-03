Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar, along with his family, visited former CM Siddaramaiah at his residence to mark the completion of one month in office. Shivakumar stated that he sought Siddaramaiah's blessings and guidance for the state's progress.

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, along with his wife Usha and his brother D K Suresh, visited former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at his residence on Friday, marking one month since Shivakumar completed his tenure as Chief Minister. They held discussions with Siddaramaiah over breakfast during the meeting. Details of the discussions were not disclosed.

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Shivakumar on Meeting Siddaramaiah

Later, Shivakumar shared details of the visit in a post on X, saying the meeting was a mark of respect as he completed one month in office and that he had sought Siddaramaiah's blessings.

In a post on X, Shivakumar wrote, "As I complete one month of service as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, today, as a mark of respect, I visited the honorable Shri Siddaramaiah avaru at his official residence Cauvery along with my family and received his blessings."

The Chief Minister said Siddaramaiah's leadership and experience would continue to guide the state's development. "Shri Siddaramaiah's visionary leadership, vast administrative experience, and unwavering commitment to the development of the people of the state will always provide strength to our state's journey of progress. His guidance and blessings have always been an inspiration in building comprehensive development of the state, public welfare, and a secure future," he said.

Shivakumar also expressed gratitude for Siddaramaiah's continued support. "I express my heartfelt gratitude for Shri Siddaramaiah's blessings and continuous guidance."

Shivakumar reiterated that he had the privilege of meeting Siddaramaiah with his family as he completed one month as Chief Minister. "As I complete one month in office as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, I had the privilege of calling on Shri Siddaramaiah avaru along with family."

He further said Siddaramaiah's guidance remained valuable as the government continued its work for the state. "Shri Siddaramaiah's leadership, experience and enduring commitment to the people of Karnataka have strengthened our state's development journey. I value his guidance and blessings as we continue working with dedication to build a stronger, more progressive Karnataka. Grateful for his blessings and continued guidance." (ANI)

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