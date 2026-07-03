Entrepreneur Praful Billore, founder of MBA Chaiwala, has publicly denied viral rumors of his death. In a social media video, he confirmed he is alive and well, asking people to stop circulating false information. Billore stressed the emotional distress such hoaxes cause to family and friends.

Entrepreneur and MBA Chaiwala founder Praful Billore has strongly denied viral rumours claiming that he had died, urging social media users to stop sharing false information. The misinformation spread rapidly across multiple online platforms, prompting concern among his followers before Billore personally addressed the claims.

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Taking to social media, Billore reassured his supporters that he was safe and in good health. In a video message, he directly responded to those circulating the rumours, making it clear that the reports were completely fabricated.

"Main zinda hoon (I am alive)," Billore said, dismissing the speculation surrounding his alleged death.

Check the viral post here:

Expressing disappointment over the spread of misinformation, he added, "Please stop spreading fake news." He questioned why anyone would circulate such rumours and appealed to users to verify information before sharing it online.

The entrepreneur also reflected on the emotional impact such misinformation can have on family members, friends and well-wishers. He said false reports of someone's death are not harmless jokes, as they can cause panic and unnecessary distress to loved ones.

Billore's clarification quickly gained traction on social media, with many users expressing relief after learning that he was safe. Several followers condemned those responsible for creating and amplifying the fake news, calling for greater accountability on digital platforms.

Many users also highlighted the growing problem of misinformation on social media, where unverified posts often spread rapidly before facts are established. The incident has reignited discussions about the importance of responsible online behaviour and fact-checking before forwarding sensational claims.

Praful Billore rose to prominence after launching the MBA Chaiwala brand despite facing setbacks in his academic journey. His entrepreneurial story has inspired millions of young Indians, making him one of the country's most recognisable startup personalities and motivational speakers.

The viral death hoax serves as another reminder of how quickly false information can spread in the digital age. Public figures are increasingly forced to issue personal clarifications to counter misleading content that gains momentum across social media platforms.

Billore's message urged people to exercise caution while consuming and sharing online content. His response also underscored the responsibility of internet users to verify claims through credible sources instead of contributing to the spread of misinformation.