Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi said the UP government is taking strict action in the Ayodhya Ram Temple donations embezzlement case. He asserted that the SIT probe is progressing and that no one found guilty would be spared by the Yogi Adityanath govt.

Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi on Friday said the Uttar Pradesh government was taking strict action in the alleged Ayodhya Ram Temple donations embezzlement case and asserted that no one found guilty would be spared.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Saraogi said the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is a symbol of faith for followers of Sanatan Dharma across the world. "For followers of Sanatan Dharma, whether residing within the country or abroad, the temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya is a symbol of faith. The Uttar Pradesh government is actively working on this; action is being taken, and arrests are being made," he said.

Saraogi targets Congress, AAP

Targeting the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Saraogi alleged, "However, be it the Congress or the Aam Aadmi Party, they said all sorts of things, yet today they are suddenly reminded of Lord Ram."

Saraogi said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe was progressing and that its tenure had been extended. "Arrests have taken place. The tenure of the SIT has been extended by 15 days. No one involved will be spared, so the Congress need not worry. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is personally monitoring the situation," he added.

SIT probe granted 15-day extension

Earlier in the day, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple arrived at the temple premises to carry out further investigation in the case.

The team has been granted a 15-day extension to complete its investigation. The extension has been given to enable the SIT to widen the scope of its probe and conduct a comprehensive inquiry into all aspects of the case.

The investigation will be expanded further to ensure that every angle is thoroughly examined and that no guilty person is spared.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday intensified its probe and is currently questioning accused Avinash Shukla at the Special Operations Group (SOG) office in Ayodhya.