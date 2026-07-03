Police arrested a woman in Bengaluru for allegedly torturing an infant at a daycare centre after video footage of the abuse surfaced. Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge termed the incident 'unacceptable' and a tarnish to 'Brand Bengaluru'.

Police have arrested a woman in connection with the alleged torture of an infant at a day care centre in Bengaluru's Brookefield area, officials said on Friday.

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Woman Identified Via Video Footage

According to the Bengaluru Commissioner, the woman named as second accused in the FIR registered in the case. She was identified during verification of video footage that surfaced in connection with the alleged abuse of the child and was subsequently taken into custody.

The Commissioner said the accused will be produced before a court, and her custody will be sought for further interrogation as the investigation continues.

'Will Not Be Tolerated': Karnataka Home Minister

Reacting to the incident, Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge termed the alleged assault "absolutely unacceptable" and said such incidents would not be tolerated.

"Such an incident is absolutely unacceptable and will not be tolerated. The authorities have already sought a report on the matter," Kharge said.

He said there is a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that clearly lays down how daycare centres should be run and asked the management to submit a written explanation.

"Parents entrust daycare centres with the care of their young children. These centres must be operated with utmost care and in accordance with the prescribed guidelines. That was clearly not the case here," the minister said.

Kharge further said the incident not only affects the reputation of the company concerned but also tarnishes the image of "Brand Bengaluru."

"This is not just about the company's reputation--it also tarnishes Brand Bengaluru. Let the report come in, and appropriate action will be taken," he added.

The case pertains to the alleged abuse of an infant at a day care facility, which came to light after video evidence of the incident surfaced. The investigation is underway.