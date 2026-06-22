Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar launched SCOUT-2.0, a program with the British Council to send 30 students to the UK. He also voiced concerns over the Centre's electoral roll revision and commented on the state's power-sharing arrangement.

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday launched the SCOUT-2.0 programme, an initiative for meritorious undergraduate students, jointly organised by the Karnataka Higher Education Department and the British Council. The launch was held at the conference hall in Vidhana Soudha. Former Higher Education Minister and MLA M.C. Sudhakar, MLAs Vijay Anand Kashappanavar and Darshan Dhruvanarayan, British Deputy High Commissioner Owen Richards, British Council South India Director Janaka Pushpanathan, Higher Education Department Secretary Tulasi Maddineni, along with other officials and students, were present.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Proud to flag off SCOUT-2.0 (Scholars for Outstanding Undergraduate Talent), a unique initiative of our Higher Education Department in collaboration with the British Council, which is providing 30 outstanding students from our state the opportunity to learn and experience life in the United Kingdom from 27 June to 11 July. Education transforms lives, and empowering our youth is the best investment in Karnataka's future. Through initiatives like SCOUT, we want talent to determine opportunities, and our government is committed to widening horizons for every student and helping them flourish in a changing world. My best wishes to these young ambassadors of our state. Learn with curiosity, return with new ideas, and contribute to building a stronger Karnataka and a stronger India, " DK Shivakumar said.

SCOUT-2.0 aims to identify and nurture talented undergraduate students across the state through skill development and global exposure opportunities.

CM on Electoral Roll Revision

Earlier, on Sunday, Shivakumar alleged that the Centre's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has put the opposition at risk and urged Congress workers to actively assist voters in completing the enumeration process. Addressing the Sankalpa Samavesha programme, Shivakumar said party leaders and Booth Level Agents (BLAs) must remain vigilant during the revision exercise to ensure eligible voters are not excluded from electoral rolls.

"The Centre has put us in danger. Tamil Nadu has cut 64 lakhs. There has been a cut in West Bengal. Whether it is Mallikarjun Kharge or me, everyone should fill the enumeration form. I have also discussed with all the officials. All our BLAs should become help desks. Congress leaders should pay attention to what the government is doing or not. Attention should be paid to everyone who has gone out to work," the Chief Minister said.

He stressed that Congress workers should reach out to migrant workers and other voters to ensure their names remain on the voter list.

Remarks on Power-Sharing Arrangement

Shivakumar also referred to the power-sharing arrangement within the Karnataka Congress government, saying he had adhered to the understanding reached when the government was formed.

"I went with Siddaramaiah. Whatever was said about the handover, I worked according to it. I was patient. I did not make a single statement. The transfer of power took place as expected," he said.

His remarks come amid the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee's statewide campaign on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Earlier this month, the KPCC announced a series of awareness programmes under the banner "Congress Nade Matadarara Kadege" (Congress March Towards Voters) to educate citizens about the revision process and safeguard voter participation. (ANI)