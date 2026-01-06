Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar is visiting Ballari to review the situation following recent violence. He accused the BJP of creating unrest and said the government is committed to maintaining peace and will take appropriate action.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday announced that he is heading to Ballari to review the situation and ensure peace in the state following recent incidents of violence. Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of creating unrest, Shivakumar stated that the opposition is "restless and trying to do something," while assuring that the state government is committed to maintaining law and order.

Speaking to the media, Shivakumar said, "I am going to Bellary today. There should be peace in our state. BJP is restless and is trying to do something." He emphasised that the government is monitoring the situation closely and will take appropriate action to prevent further disturbances.

Congress MP from Ballari, E Tukaram, said he would visit the constituency to assess the situation following the recent violence. "We are going to Ballari today, to take reports on what actually happened and what the officials should have done. The probe is ongoing," he told reporters.

Row Over Valmiki Statue Banner

Earlier, Shivakumar had mentioned that a fact-finding committee headed by former state Minister HM Revanna had collected important information regarding the incident. He also accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Janardhana Reddy of objecting to the installation of banners for an event to install a Valmiki statue.

The Deputy CM added that the state government was considering the possibility of handing over the case to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

"Statues are erected everywhere. Why should anyone have an issue with it? Valmiki is not limited to any one community. He belongs to all communities. Everyone reads the Ramayana written by him. It is not right for BJP MLA Janardhan Reddy to object to his banner," Shivakumar said.

Reacting to Janardhan Reddy's letter seeking Z+ security, the Deputy CM said, "Let him take Z+ security or security from the US or Iran. No one is objecting."

CID/SIT Probe Considered

Shivakumar said that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G Parameshwara would consider whether to hand over the case to the CID or the SIT.

The violence erupted during preparations for the unveiling of the Maharishi Valmiki statue at SP Circle in Ballari. (ANI)