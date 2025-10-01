A 2025 survey by Finance Magazine, based on 1,248 respondents, reveals nearly 42 per cent of divorced men took loans to cover alimony or legal costs, with almost half spending over Rs 5 lakh.

While India’s divorce rate hovers at a modest ~1%, the financial toll on men is nothing short of staggering. A 2025 survey by Finance Magazine, based on 1,248 respondents, reveals nearly 42% of divorced men took loans to pay alimony or legal fees, with almost half shelling out over Rs 5 lakh. Divorce in India is no longer just a story of broken relationships, it is increasingly a tale of shattered bank accounts and mounting financial instability.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Borrowing to Stay Afloat

A staggering 42% of men reported taking loans to cover alimony payments or legal expenses. Far from being a short-term inconvenience, this debt often lingers for years, casting a long shadow over post-divorce life.

Skyrocketing Alimony Costs

Almost 49% of men spent over Rs 5 lakh, compared to just 19% of women. What begins as an emotional ordeal can swiftly spiral into a financial nightmare.

Negative Net Worth

Nearly one-third of divorced men reported negative net worth post-divorce. The combined weight of loans, settlements, and legal fees leaves many trapped in debt, struggling to rebuild financial stability.

Urban Divorce Surge

Urban centers are witnessing 30–40% increases in divorces, concentrating the financial fallout in cities where higher living costs and lifestyle expectations intensify the economic blow.

Legal Battles Drain Wallets

Lengthy court proceedings and protracted alimony disputes can drag on for months—or even years. Men often take multiple high-interest loans just to remain financially solvent during these drawn-out battles.

Economic Inequality Post-Divorce

Men, especially in higher income brackets, face sudden wealth redistribution. Divorce often leaves men financially weaker, even if they were previously stable, while women’s financial security is prioritized in settlements.

Marriage as a Financial Risk

In India, marriage is not just an emotional bond, it can also be a potential financial liability, particularly for men navigating divorce. Loans, alimony, legal fees, and negative net worth leave thousands teetering on the edge of financial ruin, turning into a prolonged economic struggle.