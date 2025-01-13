Is your alimony taxable after divorce? Here's what you need to know

Alimony, also known as spousal support or maintenance, is governed by the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, and involves payments made by a husband to his ex-wife post-divorce.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 13, 2025, 12:50 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 13, 2025, 12:50 PM IST

Divorce often brings emotional and financial challenges, and navigating these complexities can be daunting, especially for women. While alimony provides crucial financial support post-divorce, understanding its tax implications is essential for future financial planning.

article_image2

Alimony, also known as spousal support or maintenance, is governed by the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, and involves payments made by a husband to his ex-wife post-divorce. However, how this financial support is taxed depends on whether it is received as a lump sum or in periodic payments.

article_image3

Lump sum alimony:

Non-taxable capital receipt: A one-time lump sum alimony payment is treated as a capital receipt and is exempt from taxation.

Legal precedent: The Delhi High Court ruling in ACIT vs. Meenakshi Khanna (34 taxmann.com 297) reinforced that lump sum alimony, received in exchange for waiving the right to monthly payments, is not taxable.

article_image4

Periodic alimony:

Taxable revenue receipt: Regular monthly alimony payments are considered revenue receipts and are taxable under the "Income from Other Sources" category. Recipients must report these payments in their income tax returns and pay taxes based on their applicable income slab.

article_image5

Alimony through assets:

When alimony is provided through assets such as property or stocks, the taxation becomes more intricate:

Assets transferred before divorce: These may qualify as tax-exempt gifts under Section 56(2)(x) of the Income Tax Act, as they are transferred by a relative (spouse).

Assets transferred after divorce: Such transfers may not be treated as gifts due to the lack of a spousal relationship post-divorce. However, if the transfer is part of a formal alimony agreement or court order, it may remain tax-exempt.

article_image6

Important considerations:

Deduction for payers: Payments made as alimony are not deductible for the payer when calculating taxable income.

Legal ambiguity: The taxation of alimony lacks clear provisions under the Income Tax Act, making it a contentious issue subject to interpretation through case laws and agreements.

article_image7

Navigating alimony taxes:

To avoid legal complications, recipients of periodic alimony must ensure they declare these payments as part of their taxable income. Failure to do so can attract penalties and interest from tax authorities. For individuals unsure about the taxability of their alimony, seeking professional tax advice is highly recommended.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru PG rents expected to rise by 5% soon, residents brace for impact vkp

Bengaluru PG rents expected to rise by 5% soon, residents brace for impact

L and T Chairman's 90-hours work week comment sparks 'stare at wife on Sunday' memes, Zomato adds humorous spin snt

L&T Chairman's 90-hours work week comment sparks 'stare at wife on Sunday' memes, Zomato adds humorous spin

Karnataka set for another price hike? Beer rates likely to increase for 3rd time in one year, by upto Rs 50 vkp

Karnataka set for another price hike? Beer rates likely to increase for 3rd time in one year, by upto Rs 50

GST portal crashes ahead of filing deadline: Chaos for taxpayers AJR

GST portal crashes ahead of filing deadline: Chaos for taxpayers

Himachal Pradesh businessman shocked by Rs 210 crore electricity bill after paying Rs 2,500 last month vkp

Himachal Pradesh businessman shocked by Rs 210 crore electricity bill after paying Rs 2,500 last month

Recent Stories

Pongal 2025: Decorate your home without breaking the bank with THESE 5 ideas

Pongal 2025: Decorate your home with THESE 5 ideas

Mamata Banerjee appoints former MLA PV Anvar as TMC Kerala Coordinator; Is TMC targeting minority votes? anr

Mamata Banerjee appoints former MLA PV Anvar as TMC's Kerala Coordinator; Is TMC targeting minority votes?

Pongal 2025: 5 Traditional foods to enjoy THIS festival NTI

Pongal 2025: 5 Traditional foods to enjoy THIS festival

Football Ruben Amorim hails 'hero' Altay Bayindir after 10-man Man United knock Arsenal out of FA Cup hrd

Ruben Amorim hails 'hero' Altay Bayindir after 10-man Man United knock Arsenal out of FA Cup

Stock Market UPDATE: Vantage Knowledge academy gives HUGE returns ATG

Stock Market UPDATE: Vantage Knowledge academy gives HUGE returns

Recent Videos

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2025: Massive Security With 5000 Policemen Deployed | WATCH

Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2025: Massive Security With 5000 Policemen Deployed | WATCH

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2025: Massive Security With 5000 Policemen Deployed | WATCH

Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2025: Massive Security With 5000 Policemen Deployed | WATCH

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | KKFI President Sudhanshu Mittal EXCLUSIVE: 'A Dream Come True'

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | KKFI President Sudhanshu Mittal EXCLUSIVE: 'A Dream Come True'

Video Icon