Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Digital payments will soon overtake cash transactions in India: PM Modi on UPI-PayNow link

    The facility was launched through token transactions by Reserve Bank of India Governor, Shaktikanta Das and Managing Director of Monetary Authority of Singapore Ravi Menon using the UPI-PayNow linkage.

    Digital payments will soon overtake cash transactions in India: PM Modi on UPI-PayNow link AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 21, 2023, 1:28 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (February 21) said that digital transactions in India will soon surpass cash, as Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is increasingly becoming the most preferred payment mechanism in the country.

    After the launch of the cross-border connectivity between the UPI and PayNow of Singapore, the Prime Minister said about 74 billion transactions amounting to more than Rs 126 trillion, which is approximately 2 trillion Singapore dollar, was done through UPI in 2022.

    Also read: Hyderabad: 4-year-old boy mauled to death by street dogs, incident caught on CCTV camera

    "Many experts are estimating that very soon India's digital wallet transactions are going to overtake cash transactions. A large number of transactions via UPI demonstrate that this indigenously designed payment system is very secure," PM Modi said.

    PM Modi, along with his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong witnessed the launch of cross-border connectivity between the UPI and PayNow of Singapore via video conferencing.

    The facility was launched through token transactions by Reserve Bank of India Governor, Shaktikanta Das and Managing Director of Monetary Authority of Singapore Ravi Menon using the UPI-PayNow linkage.

    Also read: Supreme Court to hear Uddhav Thackeray's plea challenging EC's decision on February 22

    In a statement, the RBI said, "The UPI-PayNow linkage will enable users of the two fast payment systems in either country to make convenient, safe, instant, and cost-effective cross-border funds transfers using their respective mobile apps."

    "Funds held in bank accounts or e-wallets can be transferred to or from India using just the UPI-id, mobile number, or Virtual Payment Address (VPA)," it said. The statement further said State Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Indian Bank and ICICI Bank will facilitate both inward and outward remittances, while Axis Bank and DBS India will facilitate inward remittances.

    Also Read: Uddhav Thackeray moves SC against EC's decision; Team Shinde takes over Vidhan Bhavan Sena office

    "At the time of making the transaction, the system shall dynamically calculate and display the amount in both currencies for the convenience of the user," it said.

    The UPI-PayNow linkage is the product of extensive collaboration between the RBI, Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), and Payment System Operators of both countries viz. NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) and Banking Computer Services Pte Ltd (BCS), and participating banks/non-bank financial institutions.

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2023, 1:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tamil Nadu BJP goes on hunger strike against DMK leader's over soldier killing - adt

    Tamil Nadu BJP goes on hunger strike against DMK leader's over soldier killing

    Kerala farmer on study tour goes missing in Israel, manhunt launched

    Kerala farmer on govt-funded study tour goes missing in Israel

    Hyderabad 4-year-old boy mauled to death by street dogs, incident caught on CCTV camera AJR

    Hyderabad: 4-year-old boy mauled to death by street dogs, incident caught on CCTV camera

    Coming generations will remember what India did for us Turkish man told officer part of Operation Dost gcw

    'Coming generations will remember what India did for us...' Turkish man told officer part of 'Operation Dost'

    Supreme Court to hear Uddhav Thackeray's plea against EC's decision on Shiv Sena name, symbol on February 22 - adt

    Supreme Court to hear Uddhav Thackeray's plea challenging EC's decision on February 22

    Recent Stories

    Fully fit and preparing well for IPL 2023 - Deepak Chahar on his comeback from twin injury setbacks-ayh

    'Fully fit and preparing well for IPL 2023' - Deepak Chahar on his comeback from twin injury setbacks

    football Will Lionel Messi play in World Cup 2026? Argentina manager Scaloni gives ultimate response snt

    Will Lionel Messi play in World Cup 2026? Argentina manager Scaloni gives ultimate response

    Vivo V27 series to launch in India on March 1 Check expected price specifications other details gcw

    Vivo V27 series to launch in India on March 1; Check expected price, specifications & other details

    Tamil Nadu BJP goes on hunger strike against DMK leader's over soldier killing - adt

    Tamil Nadu BJP goes on hunger strike against DMK leader's over soldier killing

    Kudi Chamkeeli: Akshay Kumar, Honey Singh enjoy singing Selfiee's latest song; perform three-chairs challenge (Video)

    Kudi Chamkeeli: Akshay Kumar, Honey Singh enjoy singing Selfiee's latest song; perform three-chairs challenge

    Recent Videos

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Video Icon