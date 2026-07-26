CISF intensified its nationwide drive against illegal coal mining, seizing 1,277 MT of coal from July 20-26. The operations, aimed at 'Zero Coal Leakage', led to 85 raids, 5 arrests, 1 FIR, and the seizure of 40 vehicles.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has further intensified its nationwide drive against illegal coal mining, theft and unauthorised transportation under the provisions of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 (MMDR Act). The operations are being carried out in line with the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs to strengthen enforcement and achieve the objective of "Zero Coal Leakage."

During the period July 20 to 26, CISF conducted 85 intelligence-based raids across various coal subsidiaries, resulting in the seizure of 1,277 Metric Tonnes (MT) of illegally mined and transported coal. The operations also led to the registration of one FIR, arrest of five persons, and seizure of 40 vehicles involved in illegal mining and transportation activities.

Unit-Wise Operational Achievements

The unit-wise operational achievements during the week are as under: BCCL, Dhanbad (East Sector): 14 raids conducted; 771 MT of illegal coal recovered; 2 persons arrested and 1 vehicle seized. ECL, Sheetalpur (North East Sector-II): 51 raids conducted; 341 MT of illegal coal recovered; 34 vehicles seized. CCL, Kargali: 11 raids conducted; 145 MT of illegal coal recovered. NK Piparwar: 6 raids conducted; 20 MT of illegal coal recovered; 1 FIR registered and 3 vehicles seized. - SECL, Bilaspur: 3 raids conducted; 3 persons arrested and 2 vehicles seized.

The intensified enforcement has been made possible through effective utilisation of the statutory powers vested in CISF under the MMDR Act, combined with intelligence-based operations, technological surveillance, coordinated field action and close coordination with coal companies and local authorities.

CISF remains committed to protecting the nation's valuable mineral resources by preventing illegal mining, curbing organised coal theft and ensuring transparency across the coal supply chain. The Force will continue to work in close coordination with all stakeholder agencies to effectively implement the Government's vision of "Zero Coal Leakage." (ANI)