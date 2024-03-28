Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Will continue to serve...' Varun Gandhi's emotional letter to Pilibhit voters

    Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP  Varun Gandhi on 28 March issued a heartfelt note for the people of Pilibhit. Varun was dropped by the BJP and replaced with former Congress leader Jitin Prasada to contest from Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit seat.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Will continue to serve...' Varun Gandhi's emotional letter to Pilibhit voters read full letter here gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 28, 2024, 11:43 AM IST

    Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) member of parliament (MP) Varun Gandhi wrote an emotional message to the people of Pilibhit on Thursday. He was dropped by the BJP and replaced by former Congress politician Jitin Prasada to fight for Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit seat on the party's fifth list of candidates, which was issued on March 25.

    In a heartfelt post on X, he wrote, “Today as I am writing this letter, countless memories have made me emotional. I remember that 3 year old little boy who came to Pilibhit for the first time in 1983 holding his mother's finger, how did he know that one day this land would become his workplace and the people here would become his family."

    “I consider myself a fortunate that I got the opportunity to serve the great people of Pilibhit for years.  Being your representative has been the greatest honor of my life and I have always championed your interests to the best of my ability," he added.

    He further said, “Even though my tenure as an MP is coming to an end, my relationship with Pilibhit cannot end till my last breath. If not as an MP, then as a son, I am committed to serve you throughout my life and my doors will always remain open for you as before. I came into politics to raise the voice of the common man and today I seek your blessings to always continue doing this work, no matter what the cost."

    The BJP disclosed its fifth list of Lok Sabha candidates on Sunday, March 24, and while Varun Gandhi dropped out, his mother Maneka Gandhi was retained in the Sultanpur constituency. Former Congress politician Jitin Prasada, who defected to the BJP in 2021, has been fielded from Pilibhit, a constituency held by Varun and his mother Maneka Gandhi since 1996.

    On April 19, the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections will be held in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, where Varun has won twice before. Nominations for the seat concluded on March 27.

    Earlier this month, reports said that Varun Gandhi would run for Lok Sabha as an independent if he is refused a BJP ticket. The BJP leader, however, has yet to issue a formal remark on the situation. 

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2024, 11:51 AM IST
