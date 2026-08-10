Congress' Rashid Alvi has criticised the Centre over the FCRA Amendment Bill, saying that while transparency in foreign funding is needed, the government should not use laws to suppress dissent or unnecessarily restrict genuine social organisations.

Don't Suppress Dissent: Rashid Alvi

Congress leader Rashid Alvi targeted the Centre over the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, saying that democracy allows criticism and the government should not use laws to suppress voices of dissent.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Alvi said that while there should be transparency in foreign funding, genuine organisations working for society should not face unnecessary restrictions. He also defended the right to peaceful protests, saying that citizens and students have the constitutional right to raise their concerns.

Reacting to the FCRA Bill, Alvi said, "There should be transparency in foreign funding and strict action should be taken against those who misuse it. But the government should not frame laws in a manner that affects organisations working for the welfare of society."

He alleged that institutions and organisations raising questions against the government were being targeted. "Democracy allows criticism and different opinions. The government should not try to silence those who raise issues concerning people," Alvi said.

Details of the FCRA Amendment Bill

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 was reintroduced in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session. The Bill seeks to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, with the stated objective of enhancing transparency and accountability in the regulation of foreign contributions.

The proposed legislation provides that an organisation's FCRA registration will cease upon expiry, non-renewal or refusal of renewal by the government. It also provides for the creation of a designated authority to oversee the vesting, supervision, management and disposal of foreign contributions and related assets.

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, seeks to establish a Designated Authority tasked with overseeing foreign contributions and assets acquired through such capital in instances where an entity's FCRA registration stands cancelled, surrendered or lapsed. The proposed legislation explicitly mandates that if such assets comprise a place of worship, the Designated Authority is required to maintain its religious character intact. Furthermore, it seeks to scale down the maximum penalty for statutory violations from five years' imprisonment to one year.

FCRA Framework and Funding Statistics

The FCRA framework governs the intake and utilisation of overseas funding across non-governmental organisations, charitable entities, academic institutions, religious trusts and affiliated bodies. Ministry of Home Affairs figures indicate that 13,520 entities received foreign remittances totalling Rs 55,741 crore between 2019 and 2022. Official records as of July 15, 2026, reveal that 14,449 active FCRA registrations were operational in the country, whereas 22,498 registrations stood cancelled and 15,212 had expired. (ANI)