Ahead of a massive protest march to the Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha over exam irregularities, a student leader has urged for peace. Security is tightened in Ranchi as protesters demand a CBI probe into the JPSC and JSSC recruitment processes.

Student Leader Urges Peaceful Protest

Ahead of the planned march to the Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha, student leader Ravindra Paswan on Monday urged students to maintain peace and follow constitutional norms. The march will commence between 10:30 and 11:00 am. Speaking to ANI, Paswan said, "A march to the Vidhan Sabha and a gherao will be conducted in a peaceful and constitutional manner. Students started gathering there at 9:00 AM. The march will commence between 10:30 and 11:00 AM. I urge all students and the general public to maintain peace and adhere to constitutional norms. Since we students are leading this movement, we must demonstrate that we are disciplined and educated. Students from every district of Jharkhand are arriving for today's protest; there will be a massive turnout."

"There is a possibility that anti-social elements might be present. In light of this, I appeal to the state police administration to assist us in ensuring the movement remains peaceful and successful. We have approximately 300-400 volunteers for today's protest; they will all help ensure the event proceeds peacefully and constitutionally. If we spot any anti-social elements or unruly individuals, we will identify them ourselves and hand them over to the authorities..." he further said.

Protest Over Exam Irregularities; Security Tightened

Student protesters are set to hold a 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march in Ranchi on Monday over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations, with security arrangements tightened across the city. The Jharkhand Police and administration have made elaborate security arrangements ahead of the march, with razor fencing installed along the route near Jagannath Temple. Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has also been imposed within a 750-metre radius of the state Assembly.

Key Demands and Background

The protesting JPSC-JSSC aspirants have maintained that their key demands, including cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination, investigation into alleged irregularities, and reforms to the recruitment process, have not been fully accepted by the state government.

The protests began after the announcement of results of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination on July 5, with aspirants alleging irregularities in the recruitment process. Since then, students have been staging round-the-clock protests and an indefinite sit-in demanding transparency and accountability.

The protesters at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi have demanded cancellation of all JSSC CGL, JSSC JE and PGT examinations conducted after 2019, a CBI probe into alleged irregularities, strict action against those involved, disclosure of category-wise cut-offs, OMR copies and response sheets, along with a recruitment calendar on the lines of UPSC and SSC.

Government Responds as Protests Continue

Meanwhile, three members of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) resigned on Sunday, while the state government announced a multi-pronged action plan, including Crime Investigation Department (CID) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) probes into alleged recruitment irregularities. However, the protesting students have continued to press for a CBI inquiry and said the Assembly march would remain peaceful. (ANI)