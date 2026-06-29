In a case of alleged medical negligence from Sheopur, Madhya Pradesh, a pregnant woman in labour was reportedly made to wait outside a sub-health center for about thirty minutes. A viral video shows the family desperately trying to get the staff's attention before breaking open the gate.

A pregnant woman in labour was allegedly made to wait outside a hospital for about thirty minutes late at night in a significant case of alleged medical malpractice from Sheopur, Madhya Pradesh. Information claims that the issue surfaced on Sunday when a video went viral on social media. The event happened at the Gandhi Nagar Sub Health Center in the Sheopur district's Premsar neighbourhood.

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Nikita Bairwa, a 22-year-old Manpur native and Rahul Bairwa's wife, said that she started having labour pains at approximately two in the morning on Sunday. She was brought to the health center right away. However, the family said that despite knocking on the hospital gate for almost half an hour, no staff person answered or unlocked it.

A video of the woman in extreme agony outside the hospital, as her family continuously attempted to obtain the staff's attention, has also appeared on social media. The family also claimed they were forced to break open the barrier to gain admission to the hospital. The video also included the voices of frustrated family members and a lady in labour.

The woman's brother said, "Ye meri behen hai, kafi der se pareshan ho rahi hai, ye delivary case hai, aur ye log jo aadhe ghante se awaz de raha hun, jaag nahi rahe bilkul bhi....(She is my sister. She has been suffering for a long time. This is a delivery case, and I have been calling and knocking on the gate for the past half hour, but no one is waking up or responding)."

Additionally, the family claimed that despite the woman's critical state, the medical staff did not treat her right away once she arrived. Later, she was transported by motorbike to Sheopur District Hospital, where she gave birth to a baby girl without incident.

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The incident has prompted questions about how the sub-health center's emergency medical services are operating. The accusations made against the hospital employees have not yet been officially confirmed.

Villagers have called for severe punishment for the staff members involved for the tragedy. Officials from the health department stated that they are investigating the issue and that necessary action would be taken following the inquiry. The incident has also raised questions about the availability of 24-hour emergency services at government health centres, especially for pregnant women requiring urgent medical care