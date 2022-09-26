Delhi: Yamuna River water level crosses warning mark; likely to increase further

The water level crossed the warning level at 1 am on Monday, according to the Delhi flood control room, and had risen to 204.7 by 8 am. It reported a discharge rate of 2,95,212 cusecs from Haryana's Hathnikund barrage at 6 am, the highest monsoon season. The flow rate was 2,57,970 at 7 am.

Following heavy rain in the upper catchment areas, officials said that the water level in the Yamuna here breached the warning mark of 204.5 metres on Monday and is expected to rise further in the next two days.

According to the Delhi flood control room, the water level crossed the warning level at 1 am on Monday and had risen to 204.7 by 8 am.

It reported a discharge rate of 2,95,212 cusecs at 6 am from Haryana's Hathnikund barrage, the highest this monsoon season. At 7 am, the flow rate was 2,57,970. There are 28.32 litres per second in a cubic second.

The flow rate at the Hathnikund barrage is usually 352 cusecs, but it increases after heavy rainfall in the catchment areas. Usually, it takes two to three days for water released from the barrage to reach the nation's capital.

Authorities have not yet issued a flood warning. East Delhi District Magistrate Anil Banka said that announcements are being made to warn people living in low-lying areas near the river banks about a further rise in the water level.

"The water level is expected to reach 206 metres by Wednesday. When it reaches the danger mark of 205.3 metres, a food alert will be issued," he stated.

Over the last few days, heavy rains have pounded parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and north Uttar Pradesh.

The Yamuna river system's catchment area includes parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi.

Low-lying regions near rivers are thought to be particularly susceptible to flooding in Delhi. They are home to approximately 37,000 people.

On August 12, the Yamuna breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres, forcing 7,000 people to flee low-lying areas near the river's banks.

