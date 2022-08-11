Boat tragedy in Yamuna; 3 dead, several missing in UP's Banda

The incident occurred when the boat was on its way from Marka to Jarauli Ghat in Fatehpur district, Superintendent of Police Abhinandan said, adding that around 30-35 people were on board the boat.

At least three people, including two women and a child, lost their lives while several were still missing when a boat capsized in the Yamuna river in Banda district's Marka area on Thursday. Police said that 11 people had been rescued.

The incident occurred at around 3 pm when the boat was on its way from Marka to Jarauli Ghat in Fatehpur district, Superintendent of Police Abhinandan said, adding that around 30-35 people were on board the boat.

Divers have been deployed to trace the missing, he said.

Additional SP Lakshmi Niwas Mishra said seven to eight people swam to safety while efforts are on to trace the others.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has rushed senior district administration officials to the spot to supervise the rescue operations. Mourning the loss of lives, the chief minister has directed the officials to seek the assistance of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). He has also told the officials to ensure that the injured are provided the best treatment.

This is a developing story