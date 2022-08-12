Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Yamuna river water level likely to cross danger mark in Delhi after heavy rainfall

    On Saturday morning, the river's water level is expected to exceed the danger level of 205.33 metres, as per the Central Water Commission's forecast.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 12, 2022, 11:48 AM IST

    Following heavy rain in upper catchment areas, the Yamuna is dangerously close to the warning level of 204.5 metres in Delhi, and its water level is expected to breach the danger mark on Saturday morning, according to authorities.

    At 8 am, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge was 203.86 metres, according to the flood control room. At 8 am on Thursday, the elevation was 204.29 metres.

    When the discharge rate from the Yamuna Nagar-located Hathnikund Barrage exceeds 1 lakh cusecs, a flood alert is issued in Delhi. According to an official, people living near floodplains and in flood-prone areas are evacuated.

    The flood control department issued a warning on Thursday, advising all sector officers to remain vigilant in their respective areas and take necessary action at vulnerable points, such as the deployment of a sufficient number of quick response teams to warn people living within the river embankments.

    34 boats and mobile pumps have been deployed to prepare for flooding in low-lying areas.

    The Hathnikund Barrage discharge rate was around 2.21 lakh cusecs at 3 pm on Thursday and 1.55 lakh cusecs at 12 am on Friday, according to the Delhi flood control room. One cusec equals 28.32 litres per second.

    The flow rate at the Hathnikund barrage is 352 cusecs, but it increases after heavy rainfall in the catchment areas.

    Water released from the barrage usually takes two to three days to reach the capital.

    According to the India Meteorological Department, heavy rainfall in a few places in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

    As more rain is expected in the region, the administration keeps a close eye on the situation.

    Last year, on July 30, the Yamuna crossed the danger mark, and the water level at the Old Railway Bridge reached 205.59 metres.

    In 2019, the flow rate peaked at 8.28 lakh cusec on August 18-19, and the Yamuna reached a depth of 206.60-metres.

    After the overflowing river submerged many low-lying areas, the Delhi government was forced to launch evacuation and relief operations.

    The river reached an all-time high water level of 207.49 metres in 1978. It had risen to 207.32 metres in 2013.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Aug 12, 2022, 11:52 AM IST
