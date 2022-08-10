Month after DSP's killing during raid, Haryana govt says no illegal mining mafia in state

Statistics run somewhat contradictory to the Haryana government's assertion. In the last eight years, 4664 illegal mining cases were registered in Haryana, in which 4,653 vehicles were seized and 6,091 accused have been arrested. In a three-year period between August 2019 to July 2022, 60 police personnel were injured while one died.

Barely a month after a deputy superintendent of police was mowed down by a dumper truck in Nuh on July 19 while conducting raids against illegal stone mining, the Haryana government has declared that there is no illegal mining mafia in the state.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's government believes there are only stray incidents of illegal stone mining in the state. The government stand came during a lengthy discussion in the state assembly over the issue on Tuesday.

Also Read: Will Nitish Kumar be Opposition's PM candidate in 2024? Many wary of his 'U-turns'

While stating that the government is working on a zero-tolerance policy against illegal mining, Haryana Mining Minister Mool Chand Sharma said it is factually wrong to say that any mining mafia is thriving in the state.

"Only stray incidents of illegal mining are being reported. There is no organised illegal mining activity in the state. The stray incidents are being dealt with strictly as per law," the minister said while replying to a calling attention motion of Opposition MLAs.

The minister, ironically, gave some stunning statistics that run somewhat contradictory to his remarks.

The minister gave the House details of cases of illegal mining dealt specifically in districts Gurugram, Yamunanagar, Faridabad, Nuh and Mahendergarh from August 2019 to June 2022. In this period, the minister said a total of 4,121 vehicles were seized and over Rs 60 crore was recovered as penalties.

As for the entire state, in the last eight years, 4664 illegal mining cases were registered, in which 4,653 vehicles were seized and 6,091 accused have been arrested.

In his reply, the minister also gave details about the police action after Tauru DSP Surender Singh was killed. He said that 12 suspects had been arrested in the case.

While Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that a special investigation team (SIT) has been probing the case, state Home Minister Anil Vij said a judicial probe had been ordered into the incident. However, Vij said that the judicial probe into the July 19 killing was delayed due to the home secretary's retirement.

Give another statistic about attacks on police officials while on duty, the minister said that in the three-year period between August 2019 to July 2022, 60 police personnel were injured while one died.

Also Read: PM Modi owns assets worth over Rs 2.23 crore; properties owned in Gandhinagar donated