Around 1,500 pilgrims stranded near Chirbasa on the Kedarnath route due to a major landslide were rescued in a joint operation by SDRF, NDRF, and DDRF teams. The rescue was conducted amid continuous rockfall, and the pilgrims were safely escorted to Gaurikund.

Around 1,500 pilgrims stranded near Chirbasa on the Kedarnath route late Sunday night due to a landslide were safely rescued and escorted to Gaurikund by joint teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and District Disaster Response Force (DDRF).

Joint Rescue Operation at Chirbasa

During the late hours of Sunday, the Rudraprayag District Control Room (DCR) informed Sonprayag Police that several pilgrims had been stranded on the other side of the route near Chirbasa, around three kilometres from Gaurikund, following a landslide. Acting swiftly on the information, the SDRF Sonprayag team, led by Sub-Inspector Ashish Dimri, rushed to the spot.

Upon reaching the site, the team found debris blocking the route near the Chirbasa helipad. Continuous rockfall from the hillside further made movement along the stretch extremely risky. In view of the situation, SDRF, NDRF and DDRF teams jointly launched a rescue operation. Prioritising the safety of the pilgrims, the rescue teams carefully assisted them across the landslide zone. Around 1,500 pilgrims were safely brought to the other side and escorted towards Gaurikund. Despite the continuing rockfall and the risk of further landslides, the rescue teams successfully completed the operation through coordinated efforts.

Widespread Disruption Across Uttarakhand

Meanwhile, heavy rain has triggered multiple instances of landslides and rockfalls across the hill state, affecting traffic movement at several locations.

Badrinath-Rishikesh Highway Blocked

Earlier on Sunday, due to the relentless rain, falling rocks and debris blocked the Badrinath-Rishikesh National Highway. The blockage occurred at around 8 am on Sunday after a large quantity of rocks and debris tumbled down from the hillside, leaving a substantial number of vehicles carrying pilgrims stranded on both sides of the road. Devotees travelling to Badrinath and Kedarnath faced severe difficulties as long queues of vehicles formed along the affected stretch.

Earlier last week, over 6,500 pilgrims were safely evacuated by the rescue teams after a landslide near the Chirbasa helipad on the Kedarnath Yatra route in Rudraprayag partially damaged the road, leaving a large number of pilgrims unable to cross the stretch.

Authorities Urge Caution

The state government has reiterated its call for residents and visitors to exercise extreme caution, check weather updates before travelling, and follow all safety advisories issued by administrative and meteorological agencies.