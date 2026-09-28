The situation at Lovely Professional University in Phagwara is peaceful after violent student protests over an alleged rape. With classes suspended for 10 days, students are leaving the campus amid a heavy police presence. An FIR has been filed.

Situation Peaceful, Students Leave Campus

The situation at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab's Phagwara has remained peaceful since Sunday night amid protests over an alleged rape case, Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Harinder Gill said on Monday, as students continued to leave the campus following the suspension of regular classes for 10 days.

Speaking to ANI, Gill said there were no protests on the campus at present and that police had made large-scale deployments at all gates of the university to maintain law and order. “The situation has been peaceful since last night. The University Administration has suspended regular classes for 10 days. So, students have been leaving here since last night. The situation is peaceful. There is no protesting or anything as of now. We have made a large-scale deployment of Police at all gates of the campus,” Gill said.

Visuals from LPU showed heavy police deployment across the campus, while students were seen leaving the university and heading towards their hometowns.

Protests Erupt Over Alleged Rape

The developments came after massive student protests erupted in Phagwara early Sunday following the circulation of reports on social media about the alleged rape of a university student inside the campus premises. The protests later turned violent, prompting the deployment of a large police force.

Investigation Underway

Police have said that an investigation is underway to ascertain the facts surrounding the alleged incident. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether a student was raped inside the university campus, and the identity of any accused has not been established. An FIR has been registered against multiple unknown persons as the investigation continues.

Extensive Security Measures Deployed

Earlier, Punjab Police conducted a flag march at LPU as part of security measures amid the unrest. ADGP Fayaz Farooqui said more than 2,000 police personnel had been deployed to ensure security on the campus and maintain law and order.

Jalandhar Police Commissioner Satinder Singh also dismissed reports of disturbances inside hostels as rumours, saying all hostels had been checked and the situation was normal.

LPU Suspends Classes, Postpones Exams

Meanwhile, LPU announced that regular classes would remain suspended for 10 days from September 28, while mid-term examinations were postponed until further notice. The university advised students who wished to travel home to do so in consultation with their parents or guardians.

The university also appealed to students to remain calm, follow official instructions and avoid unnecessary movement or involvement in any unrest-related activities. (ANI)