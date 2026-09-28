Delhi CM Rekha Gupta paid tribute to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his 119th birth anniversary, calling him an 'immortal embodiment of India's valour'. Leaders including PM Modi and Om Birla also remembered his sacrifice and enduring legacy.

Delhi CM Remembers 'Immortal Embodiment of Valour'

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday paid tribute to freedom fighter Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh on his 119th birth anniversary, describing him as the "immortal embodiment of India's valour, courage, and pride", whose life continues to awaken patriotism in every generation.

In a post on X, Gupta recalled Bhagat Singh's roots in Punjab and his enduring place in the nation's memory. "Born in the soil of Punjab, whose valorous roar echoed across the land of Delhi, and whose name has become immortal in the heart of Mother India... that name is Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh," she said.

The Chief Minister also spoke about his youth and his devotion to the freedom struggle. "In the bloom of youth, a resolve as vast as the ages. Eyes dreaming of an independent India, a heart brimming with boundless love for the motherland, and thoughts so sharp that they ignited the flame of freedom across the entire nation," she said.

Gupta said Bhagat Singh's life continues to inspire a sense of duty among citizens. "Shaheed Bhagat Singh Ji is the immortal embodiment of India's valor, courage, and pride. His life continues to awaken patriotism in every generation and inspires a sense of duty and devotion to the motherland," she added.

Concluding her message, she said, "On the birth anniversary of Mother India's immortal son, Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Ji, millions of salutations."

Leaders Across Nation Pay Homage

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Dr Mohan Yadav, also paid tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, describing him as "an inspiration for youth." In a post on X, he wrote, "On the birth anniversary of Mother India's brave son, the immortal martyr Bhagat Singh ji, I offer millions of salutations. His courage, patriotism, and ideals are an inspiration for the youth. The nation can never repay the debt of his dedication and contributions."

Speaker of Lok Sabha, Om Birla, too paid tribute to Bhagat Singh on his 119th birth anniversary, calling him a "symbol of youthful consciousness, ideological courage and the fight against injustice". In a post on X, he described him as an "immortal symbol of revolution, ideology, and indomitable patriotism". He said, "On the birth anniversary of Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh ji, the immortal symbol of revolution, ideology, and indomitable patriotism, millions of salutations."

Recalling his place in history, he said, "The name of Shaheed Bhagat Singh ji remains immortal in the history of India's freedom struggle as a symbol of youthful consciousness, ideological courage, and the fight against injustice."

Recalling his life, he said that this sacrifice for the country influenced the consciousness of freedom and the nation among the youth of that era. "At a very young age, he made the purpose of his life the freedom of the country and broader societal transformation. His struggle was not limited merely to liberation from foreign rule; rather, he dreamed of an India where there would be no place for exploitation, inequality, and injustice. His martyrdom profoundly influenced the consciousness of freedom and the nation among the youth of that era," he said.

He added, "His supreme sacrifice at a tender age is included among those immortal sagas of Indian history, which the nation will forever remember with reverence and honor."

Concluding the message, Birla paid homage to his courage, ideas, studiousness and sacrifice. He said, "Today, on his birth anniversary, we pay homage to Bhagat Singh ji's courage, ideas, studiousness, and sacrifice."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Bhagat Singh in a video message shared on X, calling him a "source of inspiration for every Indian, especially the youth of the country". Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, too, paid tribute and called upon people, particularly the youth, to contribute towards building a knowledgeable, value-driven and capable Uttar Pradesh.

A Revolutionary's Life and Legacy

Bhagat Singh was born on September 28, 1907, in Banga, in present-day Pakistan's Punjab province. He emerged as one of the most prominent revolutionaries of India's freedom struggle.

On April 8, 1929, Bhagat Singh and Batukeshwar Dutt threw bombs inside the Central Legislative Assembly in Delhi in protest against colonial legislation. They deliberately surrendered and used the subsequent proceedings to convey their message against British rule.

Bhagat Singh was later convicted in the Lahore Conspiracy Case and executed alongside Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar on March 23, 1931, at the age of 23. (ANI)