Delhi Weather Today, September 6: The national capital is likely to witness another rainy day, with thunderstorms and showers expected in several areas. Here’s what the latest IMD forecast says.

Delhi Weather Today, September 6: Delhi-NCR is likely to witness another spell of rain on Sunday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting cloudy skies, light to moderate showers and thunderstorms in parts of the capital. The weather comes after heavy rain caused waterlogging and traffic disruptions across Delhi and neighbouring areas over the past two days.

Delhi Weather Forecast for September 6

According to the latest IMD Delhi forecast, the national capital is expected to experience generally cloudy skies on September 6, with a spell of very light to light rain at many places accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning during the morning. Another spell of light rain, with moderate rain at isolated places, is expected from the afternoon to evening.

The maximum temperature is forecast to remain around 31-33°C, while the minimum temperature is likely to settle between 24-26°C.

The IMD's broader forecast also indicates that isolated heavy rainfall could occur over Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and western Uttar Pradesh on September 6. A low-pressure system moving north from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh is contributing to the ongoing wet spell over the region.

Delhi-NCR Faces Waterlogging, Traffic Disruptions

The fresh forecast comes after heavy rainfall caused widespread waterlogging in Delhi and Gurgaon for the second consecutive day on Saturday. According to the IMD data cited by The Indian Express, Safdarjung recorded 29.88 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm, while Chhattarpur received 39.5 mm and Palam recorded 35.6 mm during the same period.

Several major roads and stretches, including parts of NH-48, Dwarka and Najafgarh-Nangloi, were affected by waterlogging, leading to traffic congestion. Delhi Traffic Police advised motorists to avoid stopping or parking in waterlogged areas, underpasses and under bridges.

What Caused the Rain in Delhi?

According to India Today, a low-pressure area over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining southwest Uttar Pradesh is helping draw moisture into the region. Its interaction with the monsoon circulation is contributing to increased cloud development and rainfall over Delhi-NCR and other parts of North India.

Weather Outlook for the Coming Days

The IMD forecast suggests that rain activity over Delhi is likely to ease after September 6. Partly cloudy skies and no rain are forecast for September 7 to 10, with maximum temperatures expected to rise gradually to around 32-35°C.

For September 6, residents should remain cautious during thunderstorms and avoid waterlogged roads and areas prone to flooding. The IMD has also advised people to stay indoors during lightning, avoid taking shelter under trees and stay away from electrical wires and other objects that conduct electricity.

In short, Delhi is set for another wet Sunday, with rain and thunderstorms likely to affect parts of the city. While the showers may bring relief from the recent heat and humidity, commuters should be prepared for possible waterlogging and traffic disruptions.