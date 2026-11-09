Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR residents struggling with toxic air may get some relief as changing weather conditions could improve pollution levels. A western disturbance approaching from November 10 is expected to influence wind patterns

Delhi-NCR could see a change in weather conditions from November 10 as a fresh western disturbance is expected to influence the northwestern Himalayan region. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the approaching system could trigger changes in wind speed and direction across the region.

The development comes at a time when Delhi and neighbouring areas are battling deteriorating air quality, with fog and smog affecting visibility during morning hours. Stronger and cooler winds could help disperse accumulated pollutants, potentially improving the air quality across the national capital and adjoining cities.

However, the extent of relief will depend on how the weather system develops and influences local atmospheric conditions.

Delhi-NCR Weather Forecast: Temperature, Fog And Wind Conditions

Despite the possibility of changing weather conditions, Delhi-NCR is unlikely to experience a significant temperature shift over the next few days.

On Monday, November 9, the capital is expected to witness partly cloudy skies, with maximum temperatures ranging between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature is likely to remain between 15 and 17 degrees Celsius.

Morning and night hours may continue to bring foggy and smoggy conditions, while wind speeds are expected to remain around 10-15 kmph.

The previous day, November 8, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 31.1 degrees Celsius, around 1.6 degrees higher than the previous reading. The minimum temperature settled at 15.2 degrees Celsius, which was 1.9 degrees above normal.

Humidity levels across the city fluctuated between 56% and 98%, indicating moisture in the atmosphere alongside the prevailing pollution problem.

What Will Change From November 10? IMD's Outlook Explained

The upcoming western disturbance could influence weather conditions across the northwestern Himalayan region from November 10. Its impact may also be felt in Delhi-NCR through changes in wind direction and speed.

According to the IMD outlook, maximum temperatures across Delhi are unlikely to witness any major fluctuations over the next seven days. However, the possibility of stronger, cooler winds could offer some respite from the pollution that has accumulated over the capital.

For residents, the biggest factor to watch will be whether the changing wind pattern helps disperse pollutants trapped close to the ground.