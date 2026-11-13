Akhilesh Yadav supports Rahul Gandhi's claims of phone tapping by the PM, citing dangers of AI. Yadav further alleges massive voter list manipulation in Uttar Pradesh and warns against the BJP bringing in outsiders to influence state elections.

Akhilesh Yadav Backs Rahul Gandhi Alleging Phone Tapping in AI Age

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 13 (ANI): Backing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was having his phone tapped, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said that phones and modern technology could not be trusted in the age of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Yadav also alleged large-scale manipulation of voter lists, claiming that 1.27 crore names had been removed from electoral rolls and that votes belonging to the Samajwadi Party were being deleted.

"One should not trust the technology of today. In the age of AI, anything is possible," Yadav said, referring to Rahul Gandhi's allegation. He added that a leader who was no longer alive had once spoken about their phones being tapped. His remarks come after Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was having his phone tapped and once again challenged him to agree to an open, face-to-face debate.

"The Prime Minister is aware of this because he has my phone tapped. The day he agrees to a face-to-face debate, everyone will learn who is under the control of foreign powers, who is anti-national, and how long they have been involved in anti-national activities," Gandhi said in a video posted by the Congress on X. The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha also claimed that proof of the Prime Minister being under the control of "foreign powers" was already available on his phone, adding that Modi was aware of the evidence.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the BJP was preparing to bring people from several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, to register them as voters in Uttar Pradesh amid claims that 1.27 crore Hindu voters were missing from the electoral rolls. Responding to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's claim about 1.27 crore Hindu voters missing from the voter list, Yadav alleged that the BJP was preparing a plan to replace votes deleted due to relocation and fraudulent registrations by bringing in people from outside the state.

"If it is true that 1.27 crore Hindu voters are missing, that is precisely why this meeting (of BJP) is taking place. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is preparing regarding those 'shifting' votes, votes that were deleted due to people relocating (to Delhi or elsewhere), or instances where fraudulent names had been added," he said. He further alleged that the BJP was planning to bring people from Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, among other places, and get them registered as voters in Uttar Pradesh.

"The BJP is now orchestrating a plan involving underground or unregistered elements—to bring in individuals from Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and potentially other locations as well, in order to get them registered as voters. That is what the BJP is preparing for," Yadav said. (ANI) Taking a swipe at the BJP, Yadav said, "I would say: announce the election dates—the very day they are announced, the BJP will be defeated." Yadav made the remarks after arriving at the Samajwadi Party's state headquarters to attend an election review meeting with assembly-level presidents of 86 reserved constituencies. Referring to the voter list issue in Pilibhit, he said the Samajwadi Party had raised the matter, following which action was taken against two Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs). "Votes belonging to the Samajwadi Party are being deleted. While the opposition may not be aware, the Chief Minister knows that 12.7 million (1 crore 27 lakh) voters have been removed from the rolls," he alleged. He further claimed that the BJP was planning to replace voters whose entries had been flagged due to relocation or duplicate registrations by bringing in outsiders to register as voters. "A major scheme is underway to manipulate the voter list," he alleged, warning that voters might reach polling booths only to be told that their votes were not registered there, forcing them to search for their names elsewhere. Calling for changes in the voting system, Yadav said a durable and secure card should be issued and linked to Aadhaar. He also advocated biometric-based voting to ensure greater transparency. "If a Samajwadi Party government is formed, we will introduce biometric voter cards," he said. As the 2027 State Assembly election approaches, both the BJP and the Samajwadi Party are exchanging heated jibes. Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's claim that the PM is tapping his phone, Congress MP Imran Masood said, "The PM is scared, and the country is listening to Rahul Gandhi." He also reacted to the UP CM's claim of 1.27 Crore Hindu voters missing, saying, "What can we say in this fight between the CM and the Deputy CM? We know there has been a 'about the SIR." (ANI)