Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Lucknow to commemorate 90 years of the Brahmakumaris, celebrating the city as a unique blend of spiritual peace and strategic military strength, key to India's vision of a developed nation.

Rajnath Singh Highlights Lucknow's Dual Strength Peace And BrahMos

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 13 (ANI): Highlighting how Lucknow has both the peace of Brahmakumaris and the valour of BrahMos, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the city represents both spiritual peace and strategic strength, lauding its contribution to the vision of Viksit Bharat. "In Lucknow, on one hand there is the peace of the Brahmakumaris, and on the other, the valour of BrahMos," the Defence Minister said.

The Defence Minister made the remarks at the event commerating 90 years since the founding of the Brahmakumaris and 72 years of their presence in Lucknow The BrahMos facility is one of the most significant projects under the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor. It carries out the complete process of assembly, integration and testing to the highest technical standards, the Ministry of Defence noted in a prior statement.

Highlighting the role and 90-year-long journey of the Brahmakumaris, he congratulated them for their spiritual path, saying that they have shown a path of peace to everyone. "You began from Sindh as a small spiritual initiative and showed humanity the path of peace," he said. Singh also recalled the role of women in the Brahmakumaris in nation-building. Noting how while India is among the world's largest economies and from space to AI have built a strong hold in every field," he added, "we are not getting a grip on what is happening in our inner world. We must think whether, while advancing in the outer world, we are losing in our inner world. This is where the importance of the Brahmakumaris increases even more."

The Defence Minister noted, "The Brahmakumaris are an integral part of the cultural consciousness of Lucknow city." Singh's remarks underlined how Lucknow stands not only as a city of spiritual significance but also as an indispensable sign of the idea of New India. Singh made the remarks as he was the Chief Guest at the event and was joined by key representatives from the Brahmakumaris and the Bharatiya Janata Party. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak; Sister BK Asha, Director, ORC Gurugram; Lucknow Mayor Sushma Kharkwal; Anand Dwivedi, President, BJP Lucknow, and Aparna Yadav were also present. During his visit to Lucknow, the Defence Minister also inaugurated the Divya Sanskriti Bhawan at Gulzar Upvan.