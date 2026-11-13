An Instagram creator in Georgia has drawn millions of Indian viewers with a DDLJ track, and a quiet moment beside an elderly man has won them over further.

A Bollywood song can travel a long way from India, and an Instagram creator in Georgia has shown just how far. Posting as anamaria_eva_, she has built a following in India through dance clips, lip-syncs and a clear liking for Hindi film music, with several reels crossing into the millions. Her most recent upload has gone well past anything she has posted before.

The track she picked was Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna, from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, the Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol film that remains a reference point for a generation of Indian viewers.

The reel has collected more than 36 million views and over 60,000 comments, numbers that stand out even on a platform where viral hits are routine.

The appeal shows up within seconds. Once the opening beats arrive, she moves with the rhythm, matching the lyrics with glances and an energy that carries the clip. What holds attention is how unforced it looks, less like someone working through a trending audio and more like a person who genuinely enjoys the song.

There is also a quieter element in the frame. Partway through, the camera shows her seated next to an elderly man, holding her hands out towards a fire to warm them. Viewers have largely assumed he is her grandfather, though she has not said so publicly. That ordinary scene has drawn as much affection as the dancing.

For many people scrolling past, the combination of a familiar Hindi song, visible family warmth and her easy smile turned a simple reel into something comforting.

Indian viewers have filled the comments. Most grew up hearing this song at weddings and family gatherings, and the choice of track landed immediately with fans of the film. One wrote that this is a true world where people love each other, expressing a hope for a world without boundaries. Another said the internet was being put to good use and urged her to keep going.

Others praised her interest in songs from different cultures, with one noting that she sings in many languages and that her videos brighten the day. Her expressions drew their own share of attention, summed up by a commenter who called them mind-blowing.