Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR is witnessing a gradual change in weather as November progresses. Mornings and evenings are becoming colder, while bright sunshine keeps afternoons relatively warm, offering residents some relief from the early winter chill

The weather across Delhi-NCR is gradually shifting towards winter, with a noticeable chill in the air during early mornings and late evenings. Residents are beginning to experience cooler conditions, particularly when stepping outdoors before sunrise or after sunset.

The seasonal transition has brought a difference in daytime and nighttime temperatures. While mornings are becoming increasingly chilly, afternoon conditions remain comparatively comfortable, making the change in weather more noticeable throughout the day.

Bright Sunshine Keeps Afternoons Pleasant

Despite the growing chill during the morning and evening hours, Delhi-NCR continues to experience sunny weather during the daytime. Clear skies and strong sunshine are keeping temperatures relatively comfortable, preventing the region from experiencing consistently cold conditions throughout the day.

This contrast between sunny afternoons and colder mornings is becoming a defining feature of the current weather pattern. Residents may therefore need lighter clothing during the day and warmer layers when heading out early in the morning or returning home late in the evening.

Winter Conditions Gradually Becoming Noticeable Across NCR

The changing weather is not limited to Delhi, as neighbouring areas across the National Capital Region are also experiencing cooler mornings and evenings. Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad are witnessing similar seasonal conditions.

The gradual increase in the winter chill indicates that residents may start preparing for colder days ahead. However, with sunshine continuing during afternoon hours, the region is yet to experience the intensity of peak winter conditions.