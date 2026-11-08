Delhi weather forecast for November 8 predicts clear daytime skies with a maximum temperature of 30°C. Despite pleasant sunshine, air quality remains poor with an average AQI of 384 recorded across the city.

Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region are experiencing sunny skies and pleasant afternoon conditions on Sunday, November 8, 2026, with maximum temperatures reaching up to 30°C according to forecasts from the India Meteorological Department.

The clear daytime weather follows early morning shallow fog and mist across the national capital. While afternoon conditions remain mild, early morning and late evening temperatures continue to fall gradually, signaling the arrival of early winter conditions across the plains of northern India.

Sunny Skies and Pleasant Afternoon Conditions

Throughout Sunday afternoon, residents across Delhi can expect pleasant conditions dominated by sunny skies and clear weather. The sunshine offers bright daytime conditions following the morning mist, providing clear visibility during the middle of the day across the region.

These pleasant conditions are expected to hold steady throughout the entire Sunday afternoon, allowing maximum temperatures to remain comfortable. The lack of afternoon cloud cover ensures that bright and pleasant weather prevails throughout Delhi and neighboring urban areas during daytime hours.

Temperature Forecast and Wind Patterns

Between 28°C and 30°C. That is where maximum daytime temperatures will hover across Delhi on Sunday, maintaining a relatively mild thermal profile for early November. In contrast, nighttime minimum temperatures are expected to drop overnight, ranging between 14°C and 16°C as cooler air settles over the capital.

No rain is expected today across the city, keeping atmospheric conditions dry. Calm to mild westerly winds blowing at speeds of 10 to 15 km/h will prevail throughout the afternoon. These gentle winds contribute to the pleasant daytime atmosphere, though they provide limited air circulation to disperse accumulated surface pollutants.

Severe Air Pollution and Monitoring Station Data

Despite sunny skies later in the day, Sunday morning brought heavy smog across the city. The capital recorded an average Air Quality Index of 384, placing overall atmospheric conditions firmly in the 'Very Poor' category and posing serious health concerns for local residents.

The pollution situation remains particularly critical at local monitoring points across the capital. More than 11 monitoring stations across Delhi recorded AQI readings crossing the 400 mark into the 'Severe' threshold during early morning hours due to low ventilation rates and calm weather conditions that trap particulates near the surface.