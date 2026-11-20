Delhi's air quality improved slightly on Friday, but the relief was limited as the Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'poor' category at 270. The reading was 10 points lower than Thursday's 280. Delhi's morning AQI could spike to 350-500 over the next few days, even as the overall air quality shows marginal improvement, according to weather expert Navdeep Dahiya. The capital also recorded its coldest morning of the season so far, with the minimum temperature dropping to 10.5 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung weather station.

Despite the marginal improvement in the overall AQI, morning pollution levels are expected to remain high over the next few days. Weather expert Navdeep Dahiya said temperature inversion, Delhi's landlocked location and its urban spread would continue to affect air quality, particularly during the night and early morning.

The Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) has also warned of a possible deterioration. Delhi's air quality is expected to remain 'poor' on Saturday before slipping into the 'very poor' category on Sunday. It is likely to fluctuate between 'poor' and 'very poor' over the following six days.