Delhi weather alert! Heavy rain in parts of national capital, several roads waterlogged; orange alert issued

Heavy rain caused waterlogging in several areas of Delhi, prompting an 'orange' alert from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD forecasts extremely bad weather, potential transport disruptions, and power outages in the city. The heavy rainfall is expected to continue over the weekend, impacting Delhi, Haryana, and other parts of North India.

Rain lashed Delhi and its adjoining areas on Friday morning, leaving several areas waterlogged. In the nation's capital, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a "orange" advisory, signalling a "be prepared" status. According to the weather department, extremely bad weather is on the forecast in Delhi on Friday. The alert also warns of potential disruptions to transport, including rail, road and air, with power outages also likely. On the Main Outer Ring Road, waterlogging was seen in the lane leading from the Bhera Enclave Roundabout towards Peeragarhi.

In an X post, the Delhi Police wrote, “Traffic Alert Traffic is affected on Main Outer Ring Road in the carriageway from Bhera Enclave Roundabout towards Peeragarhi due to water logging and overflow of sewer water near Nagin Lake Apptt, Peeragarhi. Kindly plan your journey accordingly.”

The ITO in New Delhi was also waterlogged after overnight rain in the national capital.

The weather department said Friday is expected to be generally cloudy with moderate rain. It is anticipated that both the maximum and lowest temperatures will be in the range of 31 and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The IMD issued a warning on Thursday for extremely heavy rain over the weekend in several areas of Chandigarh, Haryana, and Delhi. Additionally, it stated that during the following three days, a depression that formed over central India is predicted to deliver severe to extremely heavy rainfall to Delhi, Uttarakhand, sections of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.

According to the meteorological service, the highest temperature recorded in Delhi-NCR on Thursday was 27.9 degrees Celsius, which is six degrees below average. According to the weather department, Delhi will remain generally cloudy and will receive moderate rain on September 13. The nation's capital is expected to see light rain or drizzle on September 14.

On September 15, 16, and 17, Delhi will continue to have partly overcast skies; on September 18, there may be showers or thunderstorms. Between September 12 and 15, Haryana is predicted to have mild to moderate rain, with periods of heavy rainfall. It is predicted that Madhya Pradesh will have severe rain on September 12 and then moderate to heavy rain over the next few days.

The IMD said Uttarakhand is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall from September 12 to 14, with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas.

