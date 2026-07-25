The first FIR on the July 20 violence near Parliament invokes attempt to murder charges under the BNS. The complaint states protesters broke barricades, assaulted police intending to kill, and caused injuries to 129 personnel and 60 protesters.

The first FIR registered in connection with the July 20 violence near Parliament has invoked attempt to murder charges, along with multiple other serious provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), according to details of an FIR accessed by ANI. The FIR was registered at Kartavya Path Police Station on the complaint of an Inspector posted at the police station and pertains to the violence that took place on Rafi Marg, near Rail Bhavan and close to Parliament.

Details of the Complaint

According to the complaint, the Inspector was deployed from 5:00 am at C-Hexagon, Zone-11 (Pink Booth). After receiving a wireless message, the police team reached the barricades near the Rail Bhavan roundabout, where thousands of protesters had assembled.

Protest Escalates into Violence

The FIR states that repeated announcements were made over loudspeakers informing the gathering that prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS were in force and that no permission had been granted for the protest. Despite the announcements, the protesters allegedly continued sloganeering and refused to disperse. The complaint alleges that some persons instigated the crowd to break the barricades and march towards Parliament. It further states that protesters surrounded police personnel, assaulted them and pelted stones and slippers.

According to the FIR, the mob attacked police personnel with the intention of causing their death, resulting in injuries to several police personnel. The complaint also alleges damage to government property and private vehicles.

Police Action and Charges

The FIR states that, keeping in view the security of Parliament and other vital installations, police resorted to a mild lathi-charge and used tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. A case has been registered under 13 provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 109(1) (attempt to murder), besides provisions relating to assault on public servants, obstruction of public servants in discharge of duty, unlawful assembly, rioting, damage to public property and acts endangering human life.

According to police, 129 police personnel and more than 60 protesters were injured in the July 20 clashes. (ANI)