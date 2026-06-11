Delhi Police are investigating a firing incident at a gym in Paschim Vihar after receiving a call on Thursday morning. An investigation is underway to identify culprits and determine the motive, with police examining CCTV footage and other evidence.

Delhi police said on Thursday that unknown people have opened fire at a gym in Paschim Vihar. According to the officials, Delhi Police received a call regarding the incident in the early hours of Thursday. Police teams were rushed to the spot, prompting officials to launch an investigation. The police is trying to ascertain the ownership of the gym and gather detailed information related to the firing. CCTV footage from the area is being examined, while evidence is also being collected from the scene of the incident. Further investigation is in progress to identify those involved and determine the motive behind the firing, officials said. (ANI)