    Delhi to witness AAP's shobha yatra, community kichens to mark Ram Mandir consecration; check details

    To facilitate widespread participation, the Delhi government, led by Arvind Kejriwal, has declared a half-day closure for state-run schools on Monday in observance of the Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. However, evening schools will remain operational starting at 2:30 pm.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 22, 2024, 11:10 AM IST

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to mark the consecration of the Ram Mandir idol in Ayodhya with a 'shobha yatra' procession in the national capital on Monday (January 22). Simultaneously, community kitchens, or 'bhandaras,' will be organized across Delhi as part of the celebration, according to sources within the AAP.

    Senior AAP leaders are expected to participate in the 'shobha yatra' on Monday, showcasing the party's involvement in the festivities. Alongside the procession, 'bhandaras' or community kitchens will be set up at various locations throughout Delhi, providing a communal dining experience for residents.

    'They have been pressurised': Rahul Gandhi stopped from visiting Assam shrine, stages sit-in protest (WATCH)

    The AAP is further extending its celebration with a three-day Ramlila event at Pearey Lal Bhawan in New Delhi, commencing on Saturday. To facilitate widespread participation, the Delhi government, led by Arvind Kejriwal, has declared a half-day closure for state-run schools on Monday in observance of the Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. However, evening schools will remain operational starting at 2:30 pm.

    Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved a half-day closure for government offices, Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), autonomous bodies, undertakings, and boards in the city. In a tweet today, the AAP highlighted its commitment to governance inspired by the ideals of Lord Ram to establish 'Ram Rajya,' aligning their policies with the values associated with the revered deity.

    The 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony will feature Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the chief guest. Over 7,000 guests, including politicians, industrialists, saints, and celebrities from across the country, are expected to attend the grand opening. Additionally, representatives from nearly 100 countries will be present at the consecration ceremony, adding an international dimension to the event.

    Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: FM Sitharaman lashes out at 'Anti-Hindu' DMK for blocking streaming in TN (WATCH)

