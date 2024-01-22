Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'They have been pressurised': Rahul Gandhi stopped from visiting Assam shrine, stages sit-in protest (WATCH)

    While on the Assam leg of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Gandhi expressed disappointment at being barred from visiting Batadrava Than despite receiving an invitation. He asserted that no reasons were provided by the authorities for their decision.

    They have been pressurised Rahul Gandhi stopped from visiting Assam shrine, stages sit-in protest WATCH AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 22, 2024, 10:47 AM IST

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday (January 22) faced obstruction while attempting to visit Assam's Batadrava Than, the birthplace of saint Srimanta Sankardeva. This development comes a day after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma advised him to defer his visit until after the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya to avoid "unnecessary competition."

    While on the Assam leg of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Gandhi expressed disappointment at being barred from visiting Batadrava Than despite receiving an invitation. He asserted that no reasons were provided by the authorities for their decision.

    Mumbai's Mira Road tension: Stone-pelting, vandalism reported during Ram Shobha Yatra sparks concern (WATCH)

    Taking to X, All India Mahila Congress President Alka Lamba posted a video of the Congress leader in which he was heard stating, "I was invited there on January 11. I think they have been pressurised. Now, we are asking if Gaurav (Gogoi) can go because he is the local MP. So they are finding out. They are obviously ordered from the top."

    In a video, the Congress leader can be seen questioning the police about the grounds for his restriction and later staged a sit-in protest against the move.

    The shrine's management committee had advised Gandhi to visit the temple post 3 pm due to the ongoing Pran Prathistha event. Jogendra Narayan Dev Mahanta, the President of Batadrava Than management committee, stated that a significant number of visitors were expected, and welcoming Gandhi during the ceremony might pose difficulties. The management suggested he visit the next day after 3 pm for a grand welcome.

    'I'm representing Kashmiri Hindus...' Anupam Kher on Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya

    On the preceding day, CM Sarma advised Rahul Gandhi to refrain from visiting Batadrava Than during the Ram Temple consecration ceremony to prevent a negative portrayal of Assam. Meanwhile, the Congress has planned a protest against the stone-pelting incident on Jairam Ramesh's convoy in Assam, denouncing what they term as BJP's "fascism and hooliganism." Congress leader KC Venugopal urged nationwide protests to highlight what they perceive as an assault on democracy in Assam by the BJP-led government.

    Last Updated Jan 22, 2024, 10:47 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: FM Sitharaman lashes out at 'Anti-Hindu' DMK for blocking streaming in TN (WATCH) snt

    Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: FM Sitharaman lashes out at 'Anti-Hindu' DMK for blocking streaming in TN (WATCH)

    'I'm representing Kashmiri Hindus...' Anupam Kher on Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya anr

    'I'm representing Kashmiri Hindus...' Anupam Kher on Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya

    Mumbai's Mira Road tension: Stone-pelting, vandalism reported during Ram Shobha Yatra sparks concern (WATCH) vkp

    Mumbai's Mira Road tension: Stone-pelting, vandalism reported during Ram Shobha Yatra sparks concern (WATCH)

    When 'Hanuman' showered petals on saints entering Ayodhya (WATCH)

    When 'Hanuman' showered petals on saints entering Ayodhya (WATCH)

    WATCH LIVE Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony from Ayodhya Dham gcw

    WATCH LIVE: Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony from Ayodhya Dham

    Recent Stories

    Ram Mandir inauguration Over 50 instruments to be played Which are those and where they originate from gcw

    Ram Mandir: Which 50 instruments will be played during Mangal Dhwani?

    Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: FM Sitharaman lashes out at 'Anti-Hindu' DMK for blocking streaming in TN (WATCH) snt

    Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: FM Sitharaman lashes out at 'Anti-Hindu' DMK for blocking streaming in TN (WATCH)

    'I'm representing Kashmiri Hindus...' Anupam Kher on Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya anr

    'I'm representing Kashmiri Hindus...' Anupam Kher on Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya

    Tennis Andrey Rublev wins gruelling five-set battle with Alex de Minaur secures Australian Open quarterfinal spot osf

    Andrey Rublev wins gruelling five-set battle with Alex de Minaur secures Australian Open quarterfinal spot

    Mumbai's Mira Road tension: Stone-pelting, vandalism reported during Ram Shobha Yatra sparks concern (WATCH) vkp

    Mumbai's Mira Road tension: Stone-pelting, vandalism reported during Ram Shobha Yatra sparks concern (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Ram Mandir inauguration Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment WATCH gcw

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magificent Ram Mandir

    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magnificent Ram Mandir

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Umashankar Dixit, the priest who delivered 1Kg gold collected by devotees in US, speaks vkp

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Umashankar Dixit, the priest who delivered 1Kg gold collected by devotees in US, speaks

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Case litigant Iqbal Ansari speaks to Asianet News Network vkp

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Case litigant Iqbal Ansari speaks to Asianet News Network

    Video Icon
    Ram Rajya is the future of the world: Sadhguru ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

    Ram Rajya is the future of the world: Sadhguru ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

    Video Icon