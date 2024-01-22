'They have been pressurised': Rahul Gandhi stopped from visiting Assam shrine, stages sit-in protest (WATCH)

While on the Assam leg of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Gandhi expressed disappointment at being barred from visiting Batadrava Than despite receiving an invitation. He asserted that no reasons were provided by the authorities for their decision.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday (January 22) faced obstruction while attempting to visit Assam's Batadrava Than, the birthplace of saint Srimanta Sankardeva. This development comes a day after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma advised him to defer his visit until after the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya to avoid "unnecessary competition."

While on the Assam leg of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Gandhi expressed disappointment at being barred from visiting Batadrava Than despite receiving an invitation. He asserted that no reasons were provided by the authorities for their decision.

Mumbai's Mira Road tension: Stone-pelting, vandalism reported during Ram Shobha Yatra sparks concern (WATCH)

Taking to X, All India Mahila Congress President Alka Lamba posted a video of the Congress leader in which he was heard stating, "I was invited there on January 11. I think they have been pressurised. Now, we are asking if Gaurav (Gogoi) can go because he is the local MP. So they are finding out. They are obviously ordered from the top."

In a video, the Congress leader can be seen questioning the police about the grounds for his restriction and later staged a sit-in protest against the move.

The shrine's management committee had advised Gandhi to visit the temple post 3 pm due to the ongoing Pran Prathistha event. Jogendra Narayan Dev Mahanta, the President of Batadrava Than management committee, stated that a significant number of visitors were expected, and welcoming Gandhi during the ceremony might pose difficulties. The management suggested he visit the next day after 3 pm for a grand welcome.

'I'm representing Kashmiri Hindus...' Anupam Kher on Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya

On the preceding day, CM Sarma advised Rahul Gandhi to refrain from visiting Batadrava Than during the Ram Temple consecration ceremony to prevent a negative portrayal of Assam. Meanwhile, the Congress has planned a protest against the stone-pelting incident on Jairam Ramesh's convoy in Assam, denouncing what they term as BJP's "fascism and hooliganism." Congress leader KC Venugopal urged nationwide protests to highlight what they perceive as an assault on democracy in Assam by the BJP-led government.