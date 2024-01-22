Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: FM Sitharaman lashes out at 'Anti-Hindu' DMK for blocking streaming in TN (WATCH)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman alleges repression in Tamil Nadu at the hands of 'Anti-Hindu' DMK government, highlighting instances of obstruction to LED screens and disruption of religious activities ahead of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration ceremony.

Ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted alleged instances of repression in Tamil Nadu surrounding the celebrations and live telecast of the historic event on Monday. In a series of posts on X, she detailed incidents in various villages and temples across the DMK governed state, where authorities have reportedly obstructed the installation of LED screens and disrupted religious activities.

Calling the DMK government in Tamil Nadu as 'Anti-Hindu', Sitharaman claimed small villages such as Karunilam and Singaperumal Koil in the Chengalpattu district have faced challenges in celebrating the Ayodhya Ram Mandir event. According to the Finance Minister, in the village of Karunilam, where residents were eager to celebrate the Ayodhya Ram Mandir event and watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation, permission to install a hired LED screen has been withheld.

"The repression saga in TN continues: a small village (not more than 200 houses) where people wanted to celebrate #AyodhyaRamMandir and watch PM @narendramodi participate have been told that unless the District Collector gives permission they shall not install the hired LED screen. The DC is sitting on the matter. LED supplier is threatened," she wrote on X.

Sitharaman also claimed that the situation is mirrored in Singaperumal Koil, a larger village also in Chengalpattu district, where the LED screen permission is said to be hanging in limbo.

In her posts on X, Sitharaman pointed out incidents inside the famous Kamakshi Kovil where LED screens were allegedly being removed by plain-clothed policemen during bhajans. She emphasized the infringement on the worshippers' right to witness the Prime Minister's participation in the Ayodhya event and criticizes the 'Anti-Hindu' DMK government for failing to protect citizens' rights.

"In Kanchipuram district alone, 466 LED screens were arranged for live telecast of @narendramodi in Ayodhya. In more than 400 of those places the police has either confiscated the screens or deployed force to prevent the live telecast. LED suppliers are fleeing with fear. The Anti-Hindu DMK is hitting at small businesses. In Tamil this is called “வயித்திலே அடிப்பது” (stomach pounding)," the Finance Minister wrote on X.

Sitharaman also alleged the prevention of Annadhanam in various temples, including the Sriperumbudur Selva Vinayagar Temple held by HR&CE, the Molachur Karumariamman Temple, and the Selvizhimangalam Jambodai Perumal Temple by the TN Police. She pointed out that permission to put up LED screens for the live telecast in the Thovalai Murugan Temple in Nagercoil was also denied, with the police citing potential law and order issues. She shared an order from the police, indicating the refusal to allow the screening, raising questions about the government's motives.

The Finance Minister's claims comes a day after she alleged that the state government had barred people from organising events in the name of Lord Ram on the day of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple. "TN govt has banned watching the live telecast of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir programmes of Jan 22. In TN there are over 200 temples for Shri Ram. In HR&CE-managed temples, no puja, bhajan, prasadam/annadanam in the name of Shri Ram is allowed. Police are also stopping privately held temples from organising events. They are threatening organisers that they will rip off pandals. Strongly condemn this anti-Hindu, hateful action," Sitharaman posted on X on Sunday.

However, the state government dismissed the claims dubbing them as false news. Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister, PK Sekar Babu released a statement saying that there was no such ban as alleged by Sitharaman on religious events further adding that there was no bar on the distribution of 'prasadam'.

"Strongly condemn the spreading of false information in an attempt to divert people's attention from the DMK Youth Conference in Salem. The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department hasn't imposed any limitations on devotees' freedom to offer food, conduct poojas in the name of Shri Ram, or provide prasad in Tamil Nadu temples. It is unfortunate that people in office, like Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and others, are purposefully propagating this erroneous information," Babu posted on X.