Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu chaired a meeting to review the implementation of a 20% reservation for ex-Agniveers in Group 'C' posts across various government departments, including Delhi Police, Fire Service, and the Prison Department.

LG reviews 20% reservation for ex-Agniveers

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday chaired a meeting with the Chief Secretary, Commissioner of Police (Delhi), and other senior officials to assess the preparedness and review the strategy for extending a 20 percent reservation to ex-Agniveers in various government departments and agencies in Delhi. The initiative is being implemented in line with the guiding vision of the government. The LG had earlier proposed recruitments of ex-Agniveers to the Delhi Fire Service in a meeting held on June 8.

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To optimally harness the discipline and military training of these youths, the LG directed the execution of a 20 per cent reservation in direct recruitment to vacant Group 'C' posts. This quota will be applicable across key operational departments, specifically covering the recruitment of Police Constables in Delhi Police, Firemen in the Delhi Fire Service, Jail Warders in the Prison Department, and Forest Guards and Wildlife Guards in the Department of Environment, Forest and Wildlife, according to a release.

Setting a firm operational timeline, the LG issued a strict deadline of June 30 for all concerned departments to finalise the required processes and bring necessary amendments to their respective Recruitment Rules. LG Sandhu noted that by seamlessly integrating these dedicated individuals into the civic framework, the government will significantly augment the capital's institutional resilience and drive forward the collective vision of a progressive Viksit Dilli.

POCSO Act Implementation Reviewed

On Tuesday, he reviewed the implementation status of the POCSO Act across the capital, along with the Commissioner of Police, Secretary (WCD), and Director (Education).

As per the official release, taking a serious view of child/student safety, the LG directed a comprehensive audit of schools across Delhi to systematically assess their adherence to the provisions and guidelines of the POCSO Act. (ANI)