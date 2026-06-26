Education Minister Ashish Sood said the proposed legislation, based on the recommendations of the Justice R.K. Gauba Committee, will also mandate safety and financial audits of 924 coaching centres operating in the city.

The Delhi government is preparing a comprehensive law to regulate coaching institutes across the capital, introducing stricter norms on student safety, fee transparency and infrastructure. Education Minister Ashish Sood said the proposed legislation, based on the recommendations of the Justice R.K. Gauba Committee, will also mandate safety and financial audits of 924 coaching centres operating in the city.

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New Regulatory Framework in the Works

The proposed law aims to establish uniform standards for coaching institutes, covering infrastructure, fire safety, fee structures, student welfare and operational practices. The government expects the draft policy to be prepared within the next three months after consultations with stakeholders.

924 Coaching Centres to Undergo Audits

As part of the initiative, all 924 coaching centres in Delhi will undergo comprehensive safety and financial audits. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been designated as the nodal agency to inspect building safety, fire protection systems and compliance with civic regulations. Institutes found violating prescribed norms may face notices, penalties or even sealing in serious cases.

Fee Regulation and Student Welfare

Besides infrastructure, the new framework will introduce greater transparency in fee structures and lay down rules governing the facilities and services provided to students. It will also include provisions for grievance redressal, mental health support, counselling services and improved accountability of coaching institutes.

Triggered by Safety Concerns

The government's move comes amid growing scrutiny of coaching centres following recent safety incidents and longstanding concerns over regulatory gaps. The proposed legislation draws heavily from the recommendations of the Justice R.K. Gauba Committee, which was constituted to suggest reforms after major safety lapses at coaching institutes.

Government Warns Against Non-Compliance

Education Minister Ashish Sood said the objective is to provide students with a safe, transparent and accountable learning environment. He warned that coaching centres failing to comply with the new regulations could face strict action, including closure in cases of serious violations.