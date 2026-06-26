Mumbai Police are searching for an unidentified person who called the Delhi Police control room threatening a bomb blast in Mumbai. The call was made early Friday, and the caller's phone has since been switched off. An investigation is underway.

The Mumbai Police on Friday launched an investigation to trace an unidentified caller who allegedly threatened a bomb blast in the city, police said.

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According to preliminary information, the Mumbai Police Control Room received information about a bomb threat after an unidentified individual made a threatening call to the Delhi Police Control Room at around 2 AM.

Given the seriousness of the matter, the Delhi Police Control Room immediately alerted the Maharashtra Police Control Room and the Mumbai Police. The caller allegedly claimed that a bomb blast would be carried out in Mumbai on Friday before disconnecting the call. When police attempted to contact the number again, the mobile phone was found to be switched off. Police have initiated a search to trace the unidentified caller. According to the police, the investigation is underway, and nothing suspicious has been found so far.

Navi Mumbai Airport Threat

Meanwhile, on Thursday, a bomb threat was issued to the Navi Mumbai International Airport through its official website, prompting police to register a case and launch an investigation, officials said.

According to information received, the threat was reported at around 7:20 am on Wednesday when a message was received on the website of the Navi Mumbai International Airport project office.

The message, written in English, claimed that a bomb had already been placed inside the airport premises and warned authorities to evacuate people immediately.

The threat message triggered concern among officials and created panic in the area. Following a complaint lodged by an airport employee, the Airport Police Station registered a non-cognisable offence against the holder of an email ID and a mobile number linked to the threat. Police said further investigation into the matter is underway. Sub-Inspector Ramesh Patil is conducting the probe to identify the person responsible for sending the threatening message.

Earlier Coordinated Threats

Earlier, on June 10, Multiple municipal offices, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai, the mayor's office and the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) headquarters, were placed under heightened security following a series of coordinated bomb threats.

According to the Mumbai Police, along with the threat to the BMC office, a threat to blow up the National Stock Exchange (NSE) building was also received. (ANI)