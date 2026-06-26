The Delhi government has initiated action against Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, after an official inquiry into the death of a patient uncovered multiple alleged irregularities.

The Delhi government has initiated action against Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, after an official inquiry into the death of a patient uncovered multiple alleged irregularities. The investigation, ordered by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta following a complaint from the victim's family, reportedly found lapses in medical procedures, infrastructure compliance, and hospital operations.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Inquiry Triggered by Family's Complaint

The case came to light after the family of a young patient alleged that the hospital delayed treatment following a serious injury. The complaint was raised during the Chief Minister's public grievance hearing, prompting the Delhi government to order a detailed investigation into the incident.

Probe Finds Multiple Irregularities

According to officials, the inquiry identified several deficiencies, including alleged lapses in medical protocols, shortcomings in fire safety measures, building norm violations, and procedural issues related to patient care. Authorities said these findings raised concerns about the hospital's compliance with mandatory healthcare standards.

Government Orders Strict Action

Following the inquiry, the Delhi government directed the Health Department to initiate appropriate action against the hospital. Officials said a detailed report is being finalized, and any further legal or administrative measures will be based on its conclusions.

Focus on Patient Safety and Accountability

The government reiterated that patient safety remains its highest priority and warned that hospitals found violating prescribed norms would face strict consequences. It also stressed the need for private healthcare institutions to adhere to medical, safety, and regulatory standards to maintain public trust.

Investigation Still Underway

Authorities said the investigation is continuing, and additional action may be taken if further evidence of negligence or regulatory violations emerges. The government has assured the victim's family that the matter will be handled transparently and in accordance with the law.