HD Kumaraswamy announced he will wait for CM DK Shivakumar at Byramangala on June 27 to openly discuss the Bidadi project with affected farmers, rejecting a meeting at Vidhana Soudha and vowing to support the farmers' protest.

Union Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Friday said that he will wait for Chief Minister DK Shivakumar at Byramangala on June 27, to discuss issues concerning farmers affected by the Bidadi project. "If the Chief Minister comes to the spot, I will hold discussions on the issue," Kumaraswamy told reporters outside his Bengaluru residence.

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"There is no letter war with the Chief Minister. He had written asking me to come to Vidhana Soudha. I replied that instead of Vidhana Soudha, it would be appropriate to hold discussions at Byramangala in the presence of distressed farmers. I had said I would come for an open discussion at Byramangala, Bidadi, on Saturday, June 27. Accordingly, I will go to Byramangala and wait for the Chief Minister."

'We Are Only Supporting The Protest By Farmers'

Kumaraswamy further asserted that he has no objection if farmers agree to give their land for the Bidadi township project. "I will wait at Byramangala till Saturday afternoon for the Chief Minister. I will be happy if he comes. I have written to him asking him to come for discussions. He has not replied yet. We are not going there to create trouble. We are only supporting the protest being carried out by farmers. I am going at the time I have given. It will be good if he comes. Since yesterday, 15-20 people are ready to give land. I have also understood the reasons behind this. I have no personal interest in this. If farmers agree to give land, I have no objection. But it will not be right if farmers are threatened and forced," the Union Minister said.

Kumaraswamy said that he will support the farmers protesting at Byramangala, stressing that they are not going there to "create trouble." "I am going to Byramangala to support the farmers. The farmers are not protesting beyond the law. I too will take part in the protest as per law. I will be in Byramangala till Saturday afternoon and listen to farmers' grievances. If the Chief Minister comes for talks, everything will go smoothly. The government itself is planning to impose Section 144 at Byramangala. We are not going there to create trouble," he said in reply to a question," he said.

He alleged that the government is trying to crack down on farmers who are not ready to give their land for the project. "Some farmers may have agreed to give land. But a large number of farmers are saying they will not give land. They have all the information. But the government is trying to crack down on everyone. This is not the right approach," Kumaraswamy added.

About the Bidadi Township Project

Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township (GBIT) or the Bidadi township project has been described by the State government as a "futuristic" project with the potential to decongest Bengaluru city, create one lakh jobs with a focus on local employment and boost Karnataka's economy. Both Congress and BJP have accused each other of misleading the public on issues concerning land acquisition and farmers' interests. (ANI)