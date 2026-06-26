The Indian Army organised a free medical camp for the Shia community in Ramban, J&K, on Ashura. The camp offered free check-ups and medicines, earning praise from locals for strengthening the bond between the Army and the public.

On the occasion of Ashura, observed by the Shia community across the world, the Indian Army organised a Free Medical Camp at Imambara in the Chanderkote area of the Ramban district on Friday, as part of its ongoing commitment to community welfare and public healthcare.

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The medical camp witnessed a large number of members of the Shia community visiting the facility for free health check-ups, diagnostic tests, medical consultations, and distribution of essential medicines. A team of Army doctors and medical staff provided quality healthcare services and offered guidance on preventive health and wellness.

Locals Hail Army's Humanitarian Gesture

The initiative was warmly received by the local community. Members of the Shia expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Indian Army for organising the free medical camp and appreciated its continued efforts towards social welfare and humanitarian outreach in the region. They thanked the Army for extending timely healthcare support on the significant occasion of Aashura.

"Today is Youm-e-Ashur, which is observed across the world. In Karbala, in 61 Hijri, Imam Hussain sacrificed his life to save humanity. Following that tradition, his followers organize 'Sabils' (stalls) and medical camps at various places. Today, under the aegis of Anjuman-e-Imamia Chanderkote, Ramban, a program has been organized at the Imambargah. The Indian Army has also come and set up a medical camp here, providing free medicines and check-ups. Doctors are here treating the mourners (Azadars) and others free of cost. This is a message of humanity--carrying forward the lessons of Imam Hussain," a local participant from Shia community said.

"Such camps build a strong bond between the Indian Army and the public. We appreciate this step, as it fosters love and brotherhood. This is a very commendable initiative. As you see, incidents occur daily in Jammu and Kashmir and elsewhere in India, and the Indian Army stands shoulder to shoulder with the people. On behalf of the entire community, we thank them from the bottom of our hearts and hope they continue such activities in the future. We appeal to the public to cooperate with them and remain grateful," he said.

Another participant told ANI, "As you can see, the day of Youm-e-Ashura is being observed globally. Especially here, the Indian Army's 48 RR (Rashtriya Rifles) has organized a medical camp where free medicines and professional medical treatment are being provided. The Army has undertaken similar initiatives before; for instance, during the month of Ramadan, an Iftar party was held which was attended by the Brigadier. Such programs by the Indian Army continue to benefit the general public significantly. These social works, including medical camps and sports activities, are establishing a very positive connection between the Army and the local population."

The Indian Army remains committed to strengthening its bond with the local population through such people-centric initiatives, aimed at improving healthcare access and contributing to the well-being of communities across the region.

Significance of Ashura

Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, reaches a crescendo on the 10th day of Muharram, the day when Imam Hussain Ibn Ali and his followers were martyred in 61 Hijri or 680 CE at Karbala, in present-day Iraq. The tenth day of Muharram is the Day of Ashura, which, to Shia Muslims, is part of the mourning of Muharram. Sunni Muslims fast on this day.

Mourning and Rituals

This event, marked by solemnity, saw participants paying respects to the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, in the Battle of Karbala as the procession moved through routes in the city. The participants pounded their chests in a display of their sorrow and mourning. (ANI)