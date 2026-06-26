Muslims in Shimla observed Muharram, remembering Imam Hussain's sacrifice. Syed Kazim Raza Naqvi spoke on the universal message of justice, truth, and resistance against oppression, drawing parallels between Karbala and Hindu scriptures.

Members of the Muslim community in Shimla observed Muharram with religious gatherings and prayers, remembering the sacrifice of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad and his companions in the Battle of Karbala.

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Addressing a gathering at the Shimla Mosque, Syed Kazim Raza Naqvi said the martyrdom of Imam Hussain symbolised the universal values of justice, truth, compassion and resistance against oppression.

The Historical Battle of Karbala

Speaking to ANI on Muharram, Naqvi explained the historical events that led to the Battle of Karbala. "The oppressive ruler Yazid told him to submit to his authority. However, he had completely changed Islamic values and was trying to alter the rules and regulations of Islam. Imam Hussain was given the choice: submit or face war. He refused to submit to tyranny," he said.

Recounting the events of the battle, Naqvi said, "Although the number of so-called Muslims was very high on the opposing side, the true and sincere Muslims who loved the household of Prophet Muhammad were only 72 people. They sacrificed their lives in the field of Karbala. From the 7th of Muharram, their water supply was cut off. Following this battle, Maula Hussain was martyred after three days of hunger and thirst."

Highlighting the unique cruelty of Karbala, Naqvi said, "While there were many martyrdoms in battles before this, no one was martyred in the way Imam Hussain and his family were. No one displays such cruelty, not even toward a six-month-old child. No religion, caste, or human in the world teaches anything other than mercy and compassion for children."

Recalling the fate of the infant Ali Asghar, he said, "When Imam Hussain took him to the battlefield and said, 'If you will not show mercy to me or give me water, at least look at this six-month-old child; he has committed no sin or mistake, give him some water.' Instead, they fired a three-pronged arrow at the infant."

A Universal Message of Truth and Justice

On the universal message of Karbala, Naqvi said, "Those who follow the path of Karbala, Imam Hussain, and the true teachings of the Prophet stand for peace. They can never oppress others or discriminate, because Islam does not teach discrimination. Imam Hussain had an African companion with him who also sacrificed his life. In Islam, there is no system of discrimination based on caste, colour, or lineage. Imam Hussain proved that if someone stands with the truth, regardless of their background, we must support them."

Parallels with Hindu Scriptures

Drawing parallels with Hindu scriptures, Naqvi said the struggle of Imam Hussain carried a universal message found across all faiths. "It is just like what is written in the Mahabharata regarding Shri Krishna, or how Shri Ram did not bow before Ravana. Sugriva did not bow before Bali. Similarly, Vibhishana did not support his brother Ravana because he was on the wrong side; he supported Ram because Ram was on the path of truth," he said.

Elaborating further, he said, "For me, Ram-ji and Shri Krishna are highly respected figures. Just as Shri Krishna killed his own uncle Kansa when he strayed from the path of truth, and Ram-ji killed Bali for oppressing Sugriva. These are universal examples. Anyone who stands for the truth, whether it is Khamenei Sahab or anyone here in India, we respect and honour them."

Guidance from Religious Leadership

On religious leadership, Naqvi said Shia Muslims across the world looked to religious authorities for guidance. "Khamenei is our leader and a religious scholar. We consider him a spiritual guide. Shias across the world follow Maraji like Khamenei Sahab and Agha Sistani for religious guidance and fatwas," he said.

Asked whether these leaders were being remembered during Muharram, Naqvi said, "Absolutely, they are always remembered because their message aligns with Imam Hussain's purpose: that if there is oppression and tyranny, you must not bow down."

Muharram Observance in Shimla

On the observance of Muharram in Shimla, he said, "It is being observed in the traditional way -- through Marsiya Khani, Majlis, and expressing the grief of mourning. Usually, a procession would be taken out from Boileauganj, but this year, due to fewer people, the procession is not being taken out."

Naqvi urged people to uphold the values of peace, harmony, justice and compassion in their daily lives, saying the message of Karbala remained relevant in contemporary society and inspired people across communities to oppose oppression and support truth. (ANI)