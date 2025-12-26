A 17-year-old Delhi boy caused a chain collision in Noida while trying to avoid his parents after running away from home. Driving a rented SUV, he hit several vehicles, injuring two men. Police have detained him, seized car and launched a probe.

A dangerous road accident caused by a runaway teenager has shocked residents of Noida. A 17-year-old boy from Delhi caused a chain collision in Sector 24, Noida, on Thursday evening after losing control of a rented Mahindra Thar SUV. Police said the boy was allegedly trying to avoid his parents, who had been searching for him since he ran away from home a day earlier.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Two people were injured in the incident. The teenager has been detained, and the vehicle has been seized by the police.

Scroll to load tweet…

Teen fled home and came to Noida

According to police officials, the boy ran away from his home in Kondli, Delhi, on Wednesday afternoon. He later travelled to Noida to meet a friend. The minor is reportedly a high-school dropout.

Investigators said the teenager booked the SUV online using Rs 4,000, which he allegedly took from home. The vehicle was registered in Lucknow and rented despite the boy being underage.

Accident happened while trying to escape parents

The crash took place around 5 pm on Thursday. The boy was driving the SUV with another minor friend, who lives in Noida, sitting beside him. Police said the teenager suddenly saw his parents approaching from the opposite direction on the road.

“In an attempt to avoid being seen, he reversed the vehicle at high speed and drove in the opposite direction,” SK Tomar, station house officer of Sector 24 police station reportedly told media.

Chain collision leaves two injured

While speeding away, the SUV hit two to three two-wheelers, causing panic on the road. The vehicle finally rammed into a divider and came to a stop. Passersby alerted the police immediately. Officers rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

The injured were identified as Pankaj, in his 40s, and Sumit, in his 30s, according to a report by Hindustan Times. Both were treated for injuries and later discharged, police confirmed.

Police detain minor, probe rental lapse

Police have seized the Mahindra Thar and detained the teenager. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rash driving and causing injuries.

Authorities are now investigating how the minor managed to rent the SUV despite being underage. They are also trying to find out how the parents were able to track his location in Noida.

“The reason behind him leaving home is under investigation. We are also checking how his family located him,” said Shavya Goyal, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida. Family members have been called for questioning.

The incident has raised serious concerns about road safety, vehicle rentals and minors driving without licences.