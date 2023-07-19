Delhi: Cab driver returns mobile phone that man forgot in his car, wins hearts; see tweets here

A taxi driver in New Delhi garnered immense praise for his remarkable display of honesty. Going above and beyond, he made the effort to locate and return a mobile phone that a passenger had inadvertently left behind in the backseat of his cab.

Instances of commuters unintentionally leaving behind their belongings in autos, buses, and cabs are not uncommon. Regrettably, in many cases, such valuables are lost forever, often stolen by opportunistic individuals. However, amidst these occurrences, there are a few exceptional instances that restore faith in humanity.

Hiralal Mondal, an exceptional cab driver, has become an inspiration after an Ultra Runner and fitness coach, Shajan Samuel, shared his remarkable story on Twitter. Samuel recounted how his colleague inadvertently left his mobile phone in the cab they had booked from Delhi airport.

To their astonishment, Mondal went out of his way to track them down at their hotel and return the forgotten phone. Incredibly, the driver revealed that he had previously undertaken similar acts of honesty, recounting an incident where he returned a lost wallet belonging to a foreigner. Mondal's selfless acts have earned him well-deserved praise and admiration.

In a tweet, Samuel said, "We booked Meru Cabs at Delhi Airport yesterday late evening. My colleague Vivek lost his phone in the cab we didn't have the driver's number, so we thought we were never going to get the phone back, and gave up hope, but to our surprise, Hiralal Mondal the driver came to the hotel with the phone. @MeruCabs. Employees like Hiralal are an Asset to your company, Hiralal has done this before as well, when a foreigner lost his wallet, he returned that back too. Humanity is in his blood. Pls, take good care of him."

Many on Twitter were impressed with his honesty and asked if the user rewarded him for his kind gesture. Others also requested his company to reward the driver.

One user wrote, "It's nice to see such honesty in this day and age. Good to acknowledge and appreciate good deeds."

Another commented, "Appreciation is good, but also reward him with real money." A third added, "Good Samaritans hold the world together …unsung unknown faces…keep doing their bit ..regardless of what the world has become today. Heartwarming."