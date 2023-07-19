Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi: Cab driver returns mobile phone that man forgot in his car, wins hearts; see tweets here

    A taxi driver in New Delhi garnered immense praise for his remarkable display of honesty. Going above and beyond, he made the effort to locate and return a mobile phone that a passenger had inadvertently left behind in the backseat of his cab.

    Delhi Cab driver returns mobile phone that man forgot in his car, wins hearts; see tweets here AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 19, 2023, 7:06 PM IST

    Instances of commuters unintentionally leaving behind their belongings in autos, buses, and cabs are not uncommon. Regrettably, in many cases, such valuables are lost forever, often stolen by opportunistic individuals. However, amidst these occurrences, there are a few exceptional instances that restore faith in humanity.

    Recently, a taxi driver in New Delhi garnered immense praise for his remarkable display of honesty. Going above and beyond, he made the effort to locate and return a mobile phone that a passenger had inadvertently left behind in the backseat of his cab.

    Parliament Monsoon Session: Bill replacing Delhi Services Ordinance tops agenda with 30 other proposals

    Hiralal Mondal, an exceptional cab driver, has become an inspiration after an Ultra Runner and fitness coach, Shajan Samuel, shared his remarkable story on Twitter. Samuel recounted how his colleague inadvertently left his mobile phone in the cab they had booked from Delhi airport.

    To their astonishment, Mondal went out of his way to track them down at their hotel and return the forgotten phone. Incredibly, the driver revealed that he had previously undertaken similar acts of honesty, recounting an incident where he returned a lost wallet belonging to a foreigner. Mondal's selfless acts have earned him well-deserved praise and admiration. 

    In a tweet, Samuel said, "We booked Meru Cabs at Delhi Airport yesterday late evening. My colleague Vivek lost his phone in the cab we didn't have the driver's number, so we thought we were never going to get the phone back, and gave up hope, but to our surprise, Hiralal Mondal the driver came to the hotel with the phone. @MeruCabs. Employees like Hiralal are an Asset to your company, Hiralal has done this before as well, when a foreigner lost his wallet, he returned that back too. Humanity is in his blood. Pls, take good care of him."

    Many on Twitter were impressed with his honesty and asked if the user rewarded him for his kind gesture. Others also requested his company to reward the driver. 

    One user wrote, "It's nice to see such honesty in this day and age. Good to acknowledge and appreciate good deeds."

    Karnataka: 9 BJP MLAs suspended for throwing paper at Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani

    Another commented, "Appreciation is good, but also reward him with real money." A third added, "Good Samaritans hold the world together …unsung unknown faces…keep doing their bit ..regardless of what the world has become today. Heartwarming."

    Last Updated Jul 19, 2023, 7:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Parliament Monsoon Session: Bill replacing Delhi Services Ordinance tops agenda with 30 other proposals AJR

    Parliament Monsoon Session: Bill replacing Delhi Services Ordinance tops agenda with 30 other proposals

    Bull run continues: Sensex ends above 67,000-mark for first time, investors earn Rs 1.6 lakh crore in a day snt

    Bull run continues: Sensex ends above 67,000-mark for first time, investors earn Rs 1.6 lakh crore in a day

    Karnataka 9 BJP MLAs suspended for throwing paper at Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani AJR

    Karnataka: 9 BJP MLAs suspended for throwing paper at Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani

    Jain monk's murder: Karnataka govt hands over case to CID vkp

    Jain monk's murder: Karnataka govt hands over case to CID

    BJP leader moves against Opposition's use of 'INDIA' to label alliance vkp

    BJP leader moves against Opposition's use of 'INDIA' to label alliance

    Recent Stories

    5 hit Bollywood songs influenced by iconic Pakistani tracks vma eai

    5 hit Bollywood songs influenced by iconic Pakistani tracks

    Ex Twitter engineer sues firm over severance pay alleges company targeted older workers for layoffs mis

    Ex-Twitter engineer sues firm over severance pay, alleges company targeted older workers for layoffs

    Lifestyle Top 5: Xbox Games 2023 osf

    Top 5: Xbox Games 2023

    Hydration to Weight Management: 7 health benefits of Ice-Apple ATG EAI

    Hydration to Weight Management: 7 health benefits of Ice-Apple

    Stay fueled and satisfied on your hiking trip with these 6 essential snacks MIS

    Stay fueled and satisfied on your hiking trip with these 6 essential snacks; check details

    Recent Videos

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon