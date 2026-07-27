A viral video shared by a teacher, Sumi, showcases a unique self-attendance system that encourages children to take ownership of a routine usually handled by teachers.

A viral video shared by a teacher, Sumi, showcases a unique self-attendance system that encourages children to take ownership of a routine usually handled by teachers. Posted with the caption, "My little ones, taking charge," the clip has gone viral for turning a mundane classroom ritual into an engaging learning experience.

The video opens with the teacher entering the classroom, followed by excited students who walk directly to a colourful handmade attendance board fixed to the wall. Instead of waiting for their names to be called, each child heads to a personalised matchbox bearing their photograph.

Inside every matchbox are two letters — 'A' for absent and 'P' for present. As they enter the classroom, the students simply slide open their own matchbox to display the letter 'P', marking themselves present before settling into their seats.

The creative activity does far more than record attendance. By placing the responsibility in the hands of the children, the teacher transforms an everyday classroom routine into an interactive exercise that nurtures accountability, independence and active participation from an early age.

The heartwarming initiative has earned widespread admiration on social media, with users applauding the teacher's innovative approach to learning.

"What a creative and engaging way to take attendance! This is exactly the kind of hands-on, interactive learning that builds children's engagement and confidence," one user wrote.

Another simply called it, "Such an amazing idea."

"Petition to use this attendance system for universities and offices," another comment read.