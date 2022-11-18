Delhi's AQI remains in 'poor' category; cold weather to hit parts of North India

According to IMD, the coldest day of the season occurred on Thursday in the Safdarjung area of Delhi, with a minimum temperature of 11.3 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature in Gurugram was 9.4 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department has said that maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to be around 26 degrees Celsius, with a low of around 10 degrees Celsius. On Friday (November 18), the sky will be mostly clear.

It is reportedly said that the AQI in Delhi is 271, in Faridabad, it is 251, in Gurugram it is 250, in Ghaziabad it is 212, and in Noida, it is 208.

Also read: Centre moves SC seeking review of an order releasing 6 convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) also predicted that cold weather is likely to hit parts of North India in the coming days.

The IMD also predicted that over the next few days, the Western Himalayan region is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall and snowfall. It also said that temperatures in the national capital of Delhi are expected to fall by Saturday.

Also read: Delhi took revenge by demoting Devendra Fadnavis as Deputy CM, claims Uddhav Thackeray

According to IMD, the coldest day of the season occurred on Thursday in the Safdarjung area of Delhi, with a minimum temperature of 11.3 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature in Gurugram was 9.4 degrees Celsius.

In the morning, most of the national capital experienced light fog. The Meteorological Department predicts that the temperature will continue to fall in the coming days.

Also read: 6 women Army officers qualify for prestigious Defence Services Staff College

The IMD predicts that two more days of cold winds will bring the temperature down even further. The weather service predicts that the minimum temperature in the capital will drop to 10 degrees Celsius.